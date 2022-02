Very mild Spoilers for the first episode of “Severance” below. For every answer that the new Apple TV+ dramatic thriller series “Severance” offers, more compelling questions arise. That’s certainly true of the technology at the center of the show, which allows people to literally split their work life and their home life through a controversial procedure called, appropriately enough, severance. Once severed, a person will have no memories of their work life while at home, and no memories of their home life at work. And the details of exactly how that technology works, according to creator and showrunner Dan Erickson, are purposefully a little vague.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO