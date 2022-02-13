ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3 Young Men Die After Speeding Car Crashes into Tree in Chula Vista

By Editor
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
The crushed Nissan Sentra after the fatal crash in Chula Vista. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Three young people died Saturday after a driver lost control of a speeding vehicle and crashed into a tree in Chula Vista.

After the white Nissan Sentra hit the center divider on the westbound side of the 500 block of H Street, it slammed head-on into the tree, according to Chula Vista police.

The male driver died in the crash, shortly before 4 p.m., while three others were transported to local trauma centers.

Two of those victims, both males, died at the hospital, while another, a female, remained in critical condition.

Authorities told OnScene.TV that the occupants are believed to be in their 20’s. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Officers blocked H Street in both directions, though they opened the road to eastbound vehicles after about 45 minutes.

The westbound lanes remained closed as the investigation continued.

Fire crews joined police at the crash scene. Two dogs also died in the sedan.

Comments / 11

barvvbara douglas
1d ago

All 4 of them are lose family in that car those young men was so young full of life, We love and miss you all Seen you grow and what beautiful spirits yall all have, We praying you stay strong lil Mama pull through you are strong we lost so much in such a horrible way , we need you to pull through. LOVE AMD BLESSINGS TO OUR LOST ONES MOMS FAMILY WE LOVE YOU.

Reply
4
wide open ojos 1
23h ago

This is a good time to remind new drivers that there isn’t a ‘reset’ button on their life. What a tragedy.

Reply
3
 

