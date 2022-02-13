3 Young Men Die After Speeding Car Crashes into Tree in Chula Vista

The crushed Nissan Sentra after the fatal crash in Chula Vista. Photo credit: OnScene.TV

Three young people died Saturday after a driver lost control of a speeding vehicle and crashed into a tree in Chula Vista.

After the white Nissan Sentra hit the center divider on the westbound side of the 500 block of H Street, it slammed head-on into the tree, according to Chula Vista police.

The male driver died in the crash, shortly before 4 p.m., while three others were transported to local trauma centers.

Two of those victims, both males, died at the hospital, while another, a female, remained in critical condition.

Authorities told OnScene.TV that the occupants are believed to be in their 20’s. The names of the victims are being withheld pending notification of family members.

Officers blocked H Street in both directions, though they opened the road to eastbound vehicles after about 45 minutes.

The westbound lanes remained closed as the investigation continued.

Fire crews joined police at the crash scene. Two dogs also died in the sedan.