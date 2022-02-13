ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco to investment fund

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEyzx_0eD6qfeS00

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion and as oil trades above $90 a barrel — its highest level since 2014.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said. It will go to the Public Investment Fund, the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has been Prince Mohammed's vehicle to invest in everything from Uber to British soccer team Newcastle United.

“His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy,” the report said. That will include creating private-sector jobs in the kingdom, it added.

Saudi Arabia reaped the benefits of a spike in oil prices after the coronavirus pandemic crashed prices at one point into negative territory, but it also sees the growing worldwide concern over climate change being fueled by burning fossil fuels. The Public Investment Fund also has invested in the electric car manufacturer Lucid Motors Inc. of Newark, California.

The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with some 94% of the company. The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. long has served as both the main economic engine in the kingdom and the main source of funds for its ruling Al Saud royal family.

Saudi Arabia offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019.

A share of Aramco stood at 37.3 Saudi riyals, or $9.94, ahead of trading Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia has moved four percent of Aramco shares worth $80 billion in the world's biggest oil exporter to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, authorities said on Sunday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, announced the move as part of efforts to recalibrate the oil-dominated economy. The transfer is also the latest sign that Saudi Arabia wants to open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest. The "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF)... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy," the crown prince was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.
MIDDLE EAST
CNBC

Saudi Arabia and UAE could ease oil market volatility, IEA says

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the two oil producers with the most spare production capacity and could help to relieve dwindling global oil inventories that have been among factors pushing prices towards $100 a barrel, deepening inflation worldwide. "These risks, which have broad economic implications, could be reduced if...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, believes there will still be a market for its crude decades from now and plans to boost its production capacity while some other oil companies are limiting investments in oil in the energy transition, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, told TIME in an interview published on Sunday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Fox News

China increases Middle East investment as US backs out of region

A new report found that China has stepped up investment in the Middle East, using energy and construction contracts to increase its influence in the region. The report released Wednesday by the Green Finance & Development Center at Shanghai's Fudan University looked at China’s investment in its long-running Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), which aims to recreate the Silk Road for the modern age.
FOREIGN POLICY
rigzone.com

Saudi Aramco Buys Aker BP's Shares In Cognite

Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Saudia Arabia’s energy giant Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Cognite, an industrial software innovation firm, said...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aramco#Ap#Saudi Press Agency#British#Newcastle United#Lucid Motors Inc#The Saudi Arabian Oil Co#Tadawul
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

Teenager who tracks Elon Musk’s private jet says he might stop in exchange for a new Tesla

A teenager who publicly tracks the movements of Elon Musk's private jet has said he might stop doing it if the billionaire gives him a new Tesla.Jack Sweeney, 19, who regularly broadcasts Mr Musk's flights from the Twitter account @ElonJet, said in an interview on Saturday that he would consider shutting down the account in exchange for $50,000 (£36,863) or his own car.“I just started it as a hobby, and I don't want to let go of a hobby for something that's not really going to change my life,” Mr Sweeney told CNN anchor Michael Smerconish.“I don't have a...
ECONOMY
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
480
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy