HIGH POINT CONFIDENTIAL: High Pointers went extra mile for lost stranger in 1965

HIGH POINT — When the old man wandered into town, he was nameless, homeless and penniless. And efforts to find out who the poor stranger was and where he had come from seemed hopeless.

He showed up in the summer of 1965, a rail of a man with a scraggly white beard and a few missing teeth. He looked to be in his mid-70s. He wore dark pants, a light-colored, checked shirt buttoned at the neck, and a dark fedora.

The man spoke little, was difficult to understand, and seemed confused, unable even to tell authorities his own name. He carried no form of identification. The only clues he gave up were the names he repeated over and over: Woodrow Irvin. Ed Jarvis. Buck Thomas. Ringgold.

Frustration showed on his wrinkled face, likely a result of his inability to find his way home. As much as anything, the elderly stranger told authorities, he was worried about whether or not his hogs were being fed.

Greensboro police had tried to help the man — he showed up in their city first on May 29 — but they gave up and took him to the county home, an institution that cared for paupers. The agency was legally obligated to release him after two days, at which point the Guilford County Sheriff’s Department brought him to the High Point city limits and let him out.

Frankly, we’re not sure why they carried the mystery man to High Point — he had no known connections here — but it was the best thing that could’ve happened to him. A taxi driver picked him up — even though he had no money — and drove him around town for several hours, trying to help him find his home. When that failed, the cabbie took the man to the High Point Police Department, and from there, as The High Point Enterprise put it, “the search was on.”

First, wondering if the man might be from High Point, officers invited a number of residents to the station to see if they recognized him. Nobody did, but one person — a Good Samaritan named Espie Shoemake — felt sympathy for the stranger and took him to his home for the night. The next day, he drove the man around the county, looking for a familiar landmark that might jog his memory.

“Well, I couldn’t just let the old fellow wander around the streets,” Shoemake told The Enterprise. “I could be in his shoes some day.”

They didn’t find any familiar landmarks, but Shoemake’s gentle compassion may have eased the man’s confusion. As they drove, he remembered his first name: George.

Meanwhile, High Point police were still investigating the mystery. The man had mentioned “Ringgold,” so police wondered if perhaps that was a city or town they’d never heard of. Searching a North Carolina atlas turned up nothing, but a Virginia atlas gave them reason for hope — a small community outside of Danville, some 75 miles northeast of High Point, was called Ringgold.

Had they cracked the case?

Sure enough, a phone call to the Danville police confirmed an elderly man had gone missing in Ringgold. His name was George Russell, and the description matched High Point’s mystery man.

According to The Enterprise, George was 77 and lived on a farm with the W.W. Irvin family in Ringgold. He and Irvin had gone on a shopping excursion in Danville when George disappeared. Because he had been known to thumb rides in the past, police believed that’s how he found his way to Greensboro.

When he got the call that George was safe in High Point, a relieved Irvin drove here immediately for a joyous reunion. After thanking police for their diligence, Irvin stopped by the Red Bird Cab Co. to reimburse the kindly cabbie who had driven George all over town.

He also offered to pay the Good Samaritan, Espie Shoemake, for his trouble, but Shoemake refused. Being able to help a confused, elderly man out of a bad situation — and then seeing the smile on his face — was reward enough.

And 57 years later, for those of us who call High Point home today, it ought to make us feel pretty proud, too.