Delightful decor

HIGH POINT — Candy Guy’s reputation for crafting festive, artistic gingerbread houses during the holiday season is well-known in High Point, but the houses she’s making these days are for the birds.

Well, not literally. The High Point woman is, in fact, applying her creative skills to birdhouses, but the results are more decorative than functional. The only birds that inhabit these birdhouses are miniature figurines.

“I started doing this almost two years ago,” Guy says. “I’ve always loved little birdhouses — I love anything that’s creative. I make the gingerbread houses, and I thought maybe I could find a way to make some things that wouldn’t spoil, something that might have a longer shelf life.”

So she ordered a few unfinished wooden birdhouses — they’re available online through retailers such as Michaels, Hobby Lobby and even Dollar Tree — and she got busy painting and decorating them.

Initially, Guy made summer-themed birdhouses, but as her creative juices started flowing, she began to embrace other themes, as well: Breast cancer awareness. Christmas. Thanksgiving. Easter. Most recently, she’s been making Valentine’s Day-themed birdhouses, and she’s thinking about trying wedding-themed birdhouses next.

“I look at every birdhouse like a blank canvas, and I just go to work,” Guy says. “I’ve had a really good time making them.”

The first step is painting the unfinished birdhouses — Guy uses various shades of red, pink and white for the Valentine’s birdhouses, for example — and then she decorates each birdhouse with ribbons, buttons, small pieces of jewelry and other decorative items that fit the theme.

“I paint about five or six at a time, not knowing what I’m going to put on them,” she says. “Then I decorate. I’ve got about 60 drawers with ribbons and all sorts of little things that I can hot-glue to the birdhouses. Everywhere I go, I’m looking for little things like that to add to my collection.”

The birdhouses are typically only 4 or 5 inches square, so it doesn’t take Guy more than an hour or so to decorate each one, she says. But she can spend hours at a time decorating several birdhouses.

“Sometimes when I’m feeling a little blue, I’ll go upstairs to my daughter’s old bedroom and work on them,” she says. “The room would be a wreck to anybody else, but it’s where I like to go. The room overlooks my backyard, and I can sit up there for hours and decorate, and it just really makes me feel good.”

Guy sells the completed birdhouses for about $12 to $15 apiece, and they can be found at Cupcake Cuties Cafe & Bakery in Wallburg. She also likes to give the birdhouses away for special occasions — as baby gifts or wedding gifts, for example.

Some people place the birdhouses on windowsills, while others like to hang them. It doesn’t matter to Guy — she just likes knowing that her creations are being enjoyed.

“Everybody’s got their talents,” she says, “and this is just something I love to do.”