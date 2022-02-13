ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, NC

Toyota moves ahead at megasite

By Paul B. Johnson ENTERPRISE STAFF WRITER
High Point Enterprise
 1 day ago
Darrell Frye, right, chairman of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners, presents Chris Reynolds, chief administrative officer for Toyota Motor North America, with a large piece of handmade pottery from Seagrove at the end of a press conference in December announcing Toyota’s electric battery plant at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite. LAURA GREENE | HPE

RANDOLPH COUNTY — Toyota Motor Corp. is wasting no time getting started on its mammoth project at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite that will become the largest-single private economic development investment in state history.

Grading has begun at the site for the company’s electric car battery factory, said Darrell Frye, chairman of the Randolph County Board of Commissioners. Frye was a leader of the Toyota recruitment campaign.

Leaders of Toyota announced two months ago they had picked the megasite during a Dec. 6 ceremony that drew Gov. Roy Cooper and a slate of state and area dignitaries. The megasite is in northeastern Randolph County near the town of Liberty.

Toyota will spend $1.29 billion on the project. The company will create at least 1,750 jobs. Eventually the operation could grow to 3,875 jobs and $3 billion of investment.

Frye said Toyota began preparation for the factory on the 1,900-acre site immediately after the announcement.

“You wouldn’t recognize the site now,” Frye told The High Point Enterprise. “There’s a line of earth-moving equipment, and they are building pads. It’s going very well and they are making good progress.”

Construction on the first building in the complex could begin as soon as June, he said.

During the recruitment process for the Toyota factory, area leaders provided a wealth of information about the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite to the company.

“So when we had the announcement Dec. 6, Toyota was ready to go the next morning,” Frye said.

Toyota also is gearing up for its workforce by coordinating training programs with area community colleges, Frye said. The company had a group of officials at Randolph Community College last week to discuss training opportunities through the area community college system.

“Toyota was pleased with the progress and the plans for the training,” Frye said.

Toyota’s commitment to the Piedmont already is paying dividends by creating leads for county economic development recruiters because of the notice the project has generated in business circles, said Mike Fox, president of the Piedmont Triad Partnership.

“It’s a confirmation that our region is primed for growth,” Fox told The Enterprise.

Economic development agency professionals and chamber of commerce executives say they are hearing from business representatives who were prompted by the Toyota announcement, he said.

“Some of the potential users of megasites in our region have picked up their activity,” Fox said. “I think you’ve seen a definite pickup in interest.”

Area business leaders and elected officials spent close to two decades coming up with the concept of the megasite and bringing a range of interested parties to the table to make the site a reality. The Greensboro-Randolph Megasite was a finalist for other projects, such as a joint Toyota and Mazda car factory several years ago that ended up being built in Alabama.

Frye and Fox told The Enterprise that they and other leaders in the Piedmont never lost faith that the megasite would land a once-in-a-generation project.

“I like to say that the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is the overnight success 20 years in the making,” Fox said.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

