Fire officials seek inspection fees

HIGH POINT — High Point Fire Department Chief Tommy Reid is proposing a slew of new fees for businesses and other establishments in the city that violate state fire code.

From 2015 to 2019, fire inspectors wrote more than 24,400 violations for things like overcrowding, blocked exits and faulty fire-protection systems.

But the infractions don’t carry any penalties and the city has no way to ensure the problems are fixed other than taking violators to court, which can take years to resolve, Reid said. Inspectors often end up going back to the same establishments multiple times because the places refuse to correct code violations, he said.

Reid is recommending fees for violations and for reinspections of places that stay out of compliance. Most would be in the $50 to $150 range, but they could rise as high as $1,000 for repeated life-safety violations.

He’s also proposing new $50 fees for required fire inspections of group homes, day care facilities and businesses that have alcohol permits.

“Inspections and fire prevention are a big thing for the city. They affect our insurance rating and accreditation,” Reid said. “We’re the only city of our size that’s not charging for inspections or reinspections.”

A City Council committee has endorsed Reid’s recommendations, which will be considered during the budget process this spring.

State law requires routine fire code inspections for all commercial buildings on a one- to three-year cycle.

Reid said he’s not proposing to charge fees for required routine inspections.

However, reinspection fees from $50 to $200 would be charged for establishments with continued, uncorrected violations.

New fees would also be assessed for things like fireworks displays, blasting permits, tents at festivals and other events.

Reid said another reason the fees are being proposed is to create a revenue source to assist with the funding of additional inspectors, whose ranks have dwindled as the city has grown.

The department has five people responsible for more than 2,900 annual routine fire code inspections.

Reid said only 84.3% of these inspections actually get done because of the inspectors’ volume of work, which also includes construction plans reviews and inspections of new construction.

Council members indicated they’re supportive of the proposed fees.

“It seems like there may be people who are habitual in their violations and the taxpayer’s incurring that cost, to keep going out time after time until they cure the problem,” said Councilman Victor Jones. “This would hopefully encourage somebody to get in compliance quicker. It’s not just compliance; we’re talking about safety and lives.”

