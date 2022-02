Even if you lovingly care for your plants throughout the year, giving them water, sunlight, and nutrient-rich soil, cold temperatures can quickly lay waste to your hard work. To ensure your plants enjoy as long a growing season as possible, it's important to protect them as best you can against frosts and cooler temperatures. Plant blankets and frost covers are designed to do just that, while still being breathable enough to allow for ventilation. Plus, if used correctly, they can also be effective at preventing insect damage and deterring rabbits or deer that see your plants as a morning snack.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO