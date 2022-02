The Ninilchik boys and Redington girls wrapped up titles at the Homer Winter Carnival in Homer on Saturday. The Wolverines moved to 13-0 by defeating Homer (8-7) by the score of 86-27. Both teams came into the game 2-0 at the tournament. Ninilchik has now gone undefeated at tournaments at Soldotna, Seward and Homer this season.

HOMER, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO