Remembering the wonders of the wave

The secret to good chicken soup is simple: you need a high proportion of chicken to water. Please never begin with commercial chicken broth or bone broth and never add chicken bouillon cubes or granules to the pot at any stage. As for the chicken, wings and bones make the most flavorful soup, as do chicken feet, but you also want some meat to shred for the finished bowls, so add a few meaty parts to the pot. You can also start with a whole chicken, which I like to cut up since a whole cooked bird tends to fall apart in the broth and and it's a mess to remove from the pot. The vegetables here are in large pieces, and easy to fish out of the broth with a slotted spoon so they're nice looking in the bowls. Besides onion, celery, carrot (leave them in long lengths), and rutabaga, all called for here -- rutabaga is the unsung hero of my chicken soup -- you can also add a parsnip or two, but their flavor can dominate the pot, as can turnip. Tie up a few parsley stems to flavor the soup, with whole peppercorns and a bay leaf; use the parsley leaves, chopped, to garnish the bowls later. Plan to make the soup the day before you want to serve it so you can refrigerate the chicken and vegetables separately from the broth. The next day, remove the solidified fat from the top of the broth and reheat it with everything back in the pot. Cook noodles, rice, or matzo balls separately so they don't cloud the broth and soak it up. I serve chicken soup with lots of shredded meat and vegetables so it's a main course, warming and nourishing and uplifting.

