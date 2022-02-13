Soccer: Brook Hill stops Grace on PKs

COVINGTON — The Battle of Snellville went to overtime Saturday, and ended with the South Gwinnett boys basketball team in the state playoffs. The Comets edged rival Brookwood 73-69 in the Region 4-AAAAAAA Tournament behind a big game from Maalik Leitch, who had 25 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Teammates Kamren Heathington had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals in the win, while Justin Redmond (11 points) and Angelo McKennon (11 points) also scored in double figures. South improves to 18-8 on the season.
Comments / 0