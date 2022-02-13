ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4-Star CB Christian Gray's Dream School Visit Exceeds Expectations

By Scott Schrader about 7 hours
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Last month USC hosted an Elite group of...

Four-Star WR Kyler Kasper narrows list to 10 schools

Four-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper of Gilbert (Ariz.) Williams Field has narrowed his list to ten schools–Ohio State, Iowa, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Georgia, USC, UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, and Miami. The 6-foot-6, 200 pounder is ranked as the No. 142 player in the On3 Consensus, a complete and equally...
NFL
Yardbarker

Joe Burrow shares the one thing about L.A. he is not enjoying

“The weather is different,” Burrow said. “I don’t know if this is my kind of weather. I’m a Midwest kind of guy.”. Temperatures in Los Angeles are abnormally high at the moment with the Santa Ana winds blowing in and making things even more miserable. The daily highs have been approaching the mid-90s, which is roughly 20 degrees warmer than usual for this time of year.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
Eleven Warriors

Tackett Curtis Has Been Told Jim Knowles Wants to Build His Ohio State Defense Around Four-Star Louisiana Linebacker

Four-star 2023 Louisiana linebacker Tackett Curtis has quickly emerged as a priority target for Ohio State over the past month. After initially recruiting Curtis while he was at Oklahoma State, Buckeyes defensive coordinator Jim Knowles has made a significant effort to recruit Curtis to Columbus, taking two trips to Many, Louisiana, in January to visit the 6-foot-2, 218-pound prospect.
COLUMBUS, OH
FanSided

Alabama Crimson Tide: Softball starts off with dominant win

Another big win for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The softball season began yesterday, and the Alabama Crimson Tide looked elite from the first pitch. Alabama faced Southern Utah, and the Thunderbirds were no match for Murphy’s squad. Alabama scored eight runs with one out in the game before Southern Utah changed pitchers, and the Tide run-ruled their opponent in five innings.
ALABAMA STATE
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Californian

Tee time: Cal women’s golf spring stretch begins

Cal women’s golf is ready to tee up for a win as it graces the green at the Lamkin Invitational on Feb. 14. This invitational will be the first time the blue and gold swing in the spring since the last time they played at the Pac-12 preview in November. With ample time to rest and recuperate over a couple of winter months, all eyes are on the Bears as they begin the new season.
GOLF
On3.com

Tigers Today: Former Clemson offensive lineman earns Super Bowl ring

Good morning, Clemson fans, and welcome to Tigers Today. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Clemson football, recruiting, basketball and more in Tigers Today.
CLEMSON, SC
scorebooklive.com

Highlights and photos: Cameron Thrower’s 17 points leads Harvard-Westlake to 67-45 playoff win over Mater Dei

STUDIO CITY, Calif. — No. 3 Harvard-Westlake led for the vast majority of their Southern Section Open Division playoff game against No. 6 Mater Dei on Friday. The Wolverines were up 17-10 after one quarter and 33-22 at the half. With four minutes to play in the third quarter, Mater Dei cut Harvard-Westlake’s lead to seven, 39-32, when Wolverines’ head coach David Rebibo called a timeout. Harvard-Westlake senior Dahnte Russell drilled a 3 after the stoppage and the Wolverines went on to blow the game open winning 67-45.
SANTA ANA, CA
FanSided

College basketball power rankings: Kentucky moves up, Gonzaga holds at No. 1

Six teams inside the AP Top 10 lost last week, leading to a big shakeup in the college basketball rankings ahead of Week 15. We are less than a month away from Selection Sunday and there is still a lot of uncertainty in the world of college basketball. Mid-February is usually a time where the nation’s best teams begin to assert themselves, yet last week saw six teams inside the AP Top 10 lose games.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Grambling State offers 4-star quarterback Jaden Rashada

HBCU Grambling State has extended an offer to Pittsburg (Calif.) four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada. The new head coach of the Tigers is former NFL head coach Hue Jackson. Jackson was on the coaching staff at Arizona State when Jaden Rashada’s father, Harlen Rashada, played for the Sun Devils. Rashada...
NFL
The Spun

3 Schools Reportedly Looking To Leave Their Conference Early

Three schools are reportedly looking to jump off the Conference USA ship early. On Friday, CBS Sports‘ Shehan Jeyarajah revealed Southern Miss, Marshall and Old Dominion all plan to leave for the Sun Belt a year early. This would put them in their new conference in time for the 2022 athletic year, rather than initial target date of “no later than June 2023.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Miami spring practice schedule, game date revealed

Miami has revealed its spring football schedule, as well as the date of their spring game. The season is getting closer by each passing day for the Hurricanes. “Miami’s spring football schedule culminating with the spring game on April 16. Site TBA,” tweeted Manny Navarro of The Athletic.
MIAMI, FL
On3.com

On3.com

