4-Star CB Christian Gray's Dream School Visit Exceeds Expectations

Cal women’s golf is ready to tee up for a win as it graces the green at the Lamkin Invitational on Feb. 14. This invitational will be the first time the blue and gold swing in the spring since the last time they played at the Pac-12 preview in November. With ample time to rest and recuperate over a couple of winter months, all eyes are on the Bears as they begin the new season.

GOLF ・ 2 DAYS AGO