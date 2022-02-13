ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The bittersweet taste of home: Former ISIL wife returns to Kazakhstan

By © UNICEF/Delil Souleiman
UN News Centre
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than 600 family members of ISIL fighters have been repatriated from Syria to Kazakhstan over the last three years, as part of an initiative to rehabilitate women and children from the country. One formerly radicalized wife who married a member of the terrorist group, has been speaking to UN News...

news.un.org

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isil#Kazakhstan#United Nations#Islam#Refugees#Un News#Arabic
