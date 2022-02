The New York Islanders lost yet again on Saturday, as they fell 5-2 to the Calgary Flames. Semyon Varlamov is now in COVID-19 protocol. After leading the New York Islanders out for warmups Saturday night prior to their contest against the Calgary Flames, goaltender Semyon Varlamov did not come out of the tunnel with the team for puck drop. Ilya Sorokin was in goal to start the contest. During the first period, the New York Islanders announced that Semyon Varlamov had been placed into COVID-19 protocol. (NYI Hockey Now)

