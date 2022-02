PROVO — That sound you heard coming from the shores of Malibu wasn't the bursting of BYU's NCAA Tournament bubble late. It was Alex Barcello waking up from his slumber. Just a few hours after Shaylee Gonzales posted a career-high 35 points in a road win over Saint Mary's, Barcello dropped a career-high of his own with 33 points, including nine 3-pointers — just one shy of Chase Fischer's school record — to help the Cougars hold off Pepperdine 91-85 late Saturday night at Firestone Fieldhouse in Malibu, California.

