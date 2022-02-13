ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State holds off Washington State, wins 58-55

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marreon Jackson and Jalen Graham scored 14 points apiece and Arizona State...

www.ftimes.com

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
Frankfort Times

Williams' late block preserves No. 3 Purdue's win over Terps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Frankfort Times

No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Washington State
Frankfort Times

Oregon State hits free throws to sink No. 24 Oregon, 68-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62 on Sunday afternoon. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in...
CORVALLIS, OR
Frankfort Times

No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Spear scores 27 as Robert Morris tops Youngstown State 73-68

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Kahliel Spear scored 27 points to lead four in double figures and Robert Morris defeated Youngstown State 73-68 on Sunday. Spear had a near-perfect shooting game, making 10 of 11 from the field, all three of his 3-pointers, and 4 of 5 free throws. He also had seven rebounds.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
#Arizona State#Pullman#Ap
Frankfort Times

Burton hits 2 FTs in 2nd OT, Northwestern beats Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton knew it was time to put this one away. Two overtimes were enough for her, and when she stepped to the line, she had no doubt she was going to make the tiebreaking free throws. Burton hit two foul shots in the closing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Joiner sparks Iona to 70-62 victory over Monmouth

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Elijah Joiner had 15 points, seven assists and six rebounds as Iona stretched its home win streak to 10 games with a 70-62 victory over Monmouth on Sunday. Tyson Jolly had 13 points for the Gaels (20-5, 12-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Quinn Slazinski...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Frankfort Times

Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
BASKETBALL
Frankfort Times

No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead.
BASKETBALL
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Frankfort Times

Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska on Sunday. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference).
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Jacobs leads Colorado St. over Boise St. 77-74 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday. Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks...
BOISE, ID
Frankfort Times

No. 3 Louisville women blow out No. 18 Notre Dame 73-47

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kianna Smith scored 17 points, Hailey Van Lith added 16 and No. 3 Louisville outscored No. 18 Notre Dame 29-6 over parts of the middle two quarters for a 73-47 rout on Sunday. Louisville (22-2, 13-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) took control of an initially close...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Frankfort Times

Cain scores 32 to lift Oakland past Detroit 75-59

OAKLAND, Mich. (AP) — Jamal Cain had 32 points and 12 rebounds as Oakland extended its home win streak to eight games, topping Detroit 75-59 on Sunday. Micah Parrish had 17 points for Oakland (18-8, 11-4 Horizon League). Jalen Moore added 13 points, 11 assists and seven rebounds. Trey Townsend had nine rebounds. Cain made 9 of 11 from the free throw line.
NBA
Stanford Daily

Stanford women’s basketball takes care of business against Utah

No. 2 Stanford women’s basketball (20-3, 11-0 Pac-12) defeated Utah (14-8, 5-5 Pac-12) on Friday night at Maples Pavilion by a score of 91-64. The win brings head coach Tara VanDerveer to the 20-win mark for her 20th consecutive season. Coming into the game, VanDerveer stressed the importance of...
STANFORD, CA
KXLY

Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
PULLMAN, WA

