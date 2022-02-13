ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

By Automated Insights
Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points...

abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
Frankfort Times

No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Frankfort Times

Hall, Walker lead No. 17 Michigan State over Indiana 76-61

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State coach Tom Izzo questioned his team’s toughness and emotion earlier in the week following a home loss to Wisconsin. The No. 17-ranked Spartans responded Saturday with a hard-fought 76-61 victory over Indiana, snapping a two-game losing streak.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Utah State
Frankfort Times

Neese propels Indiana State past Illinois State 60-57

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 28 points as Indiana State held off Illinois State 60-57 on Saturday. Neese made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-14, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Xavier Bledson had 11 points. Kailex Stephens had eight rebounds and Cameron Henry grabbed seven. Henry sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to help preserve the win.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Frankfort Times

Jacobs leads Colorado St. over Boise St. 77-74 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday. Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks...
BOISE, ID
Frankfort Times

Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
BASKETBALL
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Double Meshanic double-doubles lead Hobart past Union 70-61

Brothers Carter and Jackson Meshanic recorded double-doubles for Hobart College, but Union College pulled away late for a 70-61 win in Liberty League men’s basketball action Friday night. The result moved the Dutchmen a half game ahead of the Statesmen for the sixth and final spot in the Liberty League Tournament with eight days remaining in the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
ksl.com

Nevada drops 53 points in second half to upset Utah State

LOGAN — Nevada didn't come into the Smith Spectrum on Friday night looking like a team on a six-game losing streak, or a team who had lost to Utah State by 29 points at home just two weeks ago. The Wolf Pack offense overwhelmed the Aggies in the second...
LOGAN, UT
Frankfort Times

No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead.
BASKETBALL
Frankfort Times

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — With three games in five days, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has become comfortable going deep into her bench. It’s a plan that the second-ranked Cardinal will most likely need to follow if they are to get through the upcoming Pac-12 tournament and then successfully defend their national title.
STANFORD, CA
jackcentral.org

NAU drops contested game against Montana State, 83-77, without Rasheed

NAU’s women’s basketball took a tough loss to the Montana State Bobcats, 83-77, in a game where the Lumberjacks had to play without its most dominant player. Before the game, graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed was declared out with an illness. NAU’s leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game), Rasheed provides leadership in aspects of the game that the Lumberjacks were lacking last time they played the Bobcats on Jan. 20.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
kmyu.tv

Dixon scores 31 to lift Idaho over Weber St. 83-79

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Mikey Dixon had 31 points and 10 rebounds as Idaho narrowly beat Weber State 83-79 on Saturday. Dixon shot 10 for 12 from the floor. Trevante Anderson tied a career high with 26 points and had six assists for Idaho (6-18, 3-11 Big Sky Conference), which ended its four-game losing streak. Tanner Christensen added 10 points and eight rebounds.
IDAHO STATE
WRAL

Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State past UNLV 69-63

BOISE, Idaho — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night. Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce...
BOISE, ID
Pyramid

Gonzales goes for 35 as No. 20 BYU women’s basketball wins at Saint Mary’s

MORAGA, Calif. – Shaylee Gonzales scored a career-high 35 points and powered a big fourth quarter to lift No. 20 BYU over St. Mary’s 84-69 on Saturday. Gonzales had 16 in the first half and followed it up with 19 in the second. She also added six assists and a career-high seven steals to lead a defensive effort that held the Gaels to eight points in the fourth quarter and scoreless for nearly six minutes to close out the victory.
UTAH COUNTY, UT

