No. 21 USC gives crosstown rival No. 12 UCLA 4th Pac-12 loss

By The Associated Press
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drew Peterson had his first double-double of the season with a career-high 27...

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah. Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah, which had won four straight.
No. 21 USC has something to prove against No. 12 UCLA

In the past year, USC men’s basketball has accomplished a lot. First Elite Eight run in 20 years. Sixth 20-win season in seven tries. First top-five ranking in nearly half a century, currently sitting at No. 21 nationally. The Trojans have even extended their four-game winning streak over crosstown...
Drew Peterson
Isaiah Mobley
Peterson's double-double leads No. 21 USC past No. 12 UCLA

LOS ANGELES — Drew Peterson considered himself a defensive liability for most of his college career at Southern California. His confidence on offense had been shaken in the past week by two poor performances. Peterson shook off those doubts and asserted himself at both ends of the court Saturday...
No. 21 USC vs. No. 12 UCLA advanced stats preview

USC hits the Galen Center court on Saturday for the first of two games against rival No. 12 UCLA among their final seven regular season contests. At 20-4, the Trojans are a lock for the NCAA Tournament but can boost their resume’ with a win to say nothing of their Pac-12 Tournament seeding. Currently, USC is the four-seed and trails Oregon by a game in the loss column but in effect it’s two games because the Ducks have a head-to-head win over the Trojans in their only meeting until February 26.
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Bruins players speak on inability to contain Drew Peterson in 67-64 loss at USC

UCLA lost for the third time in four games and remained winless in the Mick Cronin era against USC, as the Bruins fell for the fifth straight time to the rival Trojans by a score of 67-63 Saturday night at the Galen Center. The No. 12 Bruins (17-5, 9-4) could not stop Trojans guard Drew Peterson, as he went for 27 points on 9-of-13 shooting and grabbed 12 rebounds playing without Isaiah Mobley, who missed the game due to concussion-like symptoms.
No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a...
Oregon State hits free throws to sink No. 24 Oregon, 68-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62 on Sunday afternoon. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in...
Williams' late block preserves No. 3 Purdue's win over Terps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the...
Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
