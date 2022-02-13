Bridge scores for Feb. 13

VICI — Hydro-Eakly concluded their regular season Tuesday night at Vici, with a 71-39 victory. “We did a really good job with our press and rotating to the ball,” assistant coach Hannah Guthrie said. “Offensively, I felt like we got any shot we wanted and we executed very well for the most part. We rushed ourselves at times, but we took good shots and worked the ball around really well.”

