Bridge scores for Feb. 13

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Game of the Week: Chapin (girls) def. Burges, 54-49 Ysleta (Girls) def. Parkland, 41-39 Franklin def. […]
Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Lyndon’s Alvaro Bertran-Bravo won the boys race while Viking Emma Stepniak the girls race in a giant slalom at Jay Peak. Marissa Kenison had 19 points as...
Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Thursday's high school action on the SouthCoast. Hailey Hathaway knocked down three 3-pointers en route to 26 points. Isabel Hougasian added 16 points while Olivia Perry and Brooke Jason each chipped in with 12 for the Cougars (11-5, 7-2 MAC). Dartmouth...
Most scores are reported through the Associated Press and the MHSAA.
Joelle Snyder scored 23 points for the Lakeview Academy girls in a 57-46 win against Pinecrest Academy on Friday. Dynesty Putman added 11 points, eight assists and five rebounds for the Lady Lions. Up next, Lakeview Academy faces an opponent to be determined in the Region 6-A private schools tournament...
COLUMBIA, Mo — Eight basketball games were held today at Father Tolton in Columbia, which featured a handful of teams from the mid-Missouri area. Check out the highlights and scores from high school basketball on Saturday.
BUFORD — The Buford girls completed a perfect regular season in Region 8-6A after a 61-21 rout of Shiloh on Friday n both teams’ regular season finale at the Buford Arena. The Class 6A fourth-ranked Lady Wolves (21-3, 12-0 Region 8-6A) turned on the defense early, opening the game with a 21-1 run. They held the Lady Generals (2-19, 0-12 Region 8-6A) to just 4 points in the second quarter while taking a 34-5 halftime lead.
VICI — Hydro-Eakly concluded their regular season Tuesday night at Vici, with a 71-39 victory. “We did a really good job with our press and rotating to the ball,” assistant coach Hannah Guthrie said. “Offensively, I felt like we got any shot we wanted and we executed very well for the most part. We rushed ourselves at times, but we took good shots and worked the ball around really well.”
The Fighting Scoys boys bowling team won the 2022 Class 3-A NC High School bowling state championships in Shallotte on Friday, while the Lady Scots earned a third-place finish behind Kate Carter, who took fourth place in the state individual competition.
MADISON, Wis. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point and took three singles matches to beat No. 17 Old Dominion 4-1 in consolation play Saturday at the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. No. 105 Tatiana Makarova, No. 111 Carson Branstine and...
MAGNOLIA — Three different Lady Cougars scored as the College Station girls soccer team beat Magnolia West 3-1 on Friday in District 19-5A play. College Station took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Taylor Jennings and Kelsey Slater, who scored on an assist from Camila Del Río. Magnolia West’s Alexa Hayes scored early in the second half, but the Lady Cougars answered with Simmy Ghosh’s goal on an assist from Jennings.
Escambia County put together a dominant start and beat Williamson 97-63 tonight to claim the Class 4A, Area 1 championship in Cornell Torrence Gymnasium. Approximately 17 minutes after the opening tip off, the Blue Devils were already ahead 28-14 going into the second period. A combination of good defense and a strong transition game made their presence known early and throughout the contest.
CANTON — The No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes clinched an unbeaten District 14-4A season by downing the No. 19 Canton Eaglettes 49-34 on Tuesday in a girls basketball game. It is also the Bearettes’ third-straight league championship. Brownsboro is 33-2 on the season and finished 10-0 in district. The...
LONGVIEW — Bullard and Chapel Hill met twice in the regular season, and each team took a double-digit victory. Having just faced off on Tuesday, the Bullard Lady Panthers bounced back in round three with a 54-42 win in a District 16-4A seeding game Friday night at Spring Hill’s Panther Gym.
Caldwell County’s girls were sitting pretty with a 38-21 halftime lead at Ohio County on Saturday afternoon. However, a big third quarter by the home team tied the game, and the Lady Eagles went on to pull out a 70-68 victory. Ohio (13-13) outscored the Lady Tigers 30-13 in...
Softball season is here for the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders, and they now have a place to call home. After years of playing at the city’s Faulkner Park as you’re exiting the south part of Tyler, the Red Raiders now have an on-campus turf field to play their home games.
The Phil Campbell Lady Bobcats have won their fifth straight area title, beating Vinemont 64-49 in the Class 3A, Area 15, championship. Vinemont hung around early, but Phil Campbell’s pressure defense ended up being too much for the Eagles. Phil Campbell led Vinemont 16-12 at the end of the...
The Temple junior varsity girls soccer team extended their win streak to three games on Friday with a convincing 5-0 victory over Killeen Ellison on the road. Temple’s Haley Avant and Victoria Ricks each scored two goals in the Tem-Cat victory. Temple struck early with Haley Avant picking up...
San Angelo Central High School senior Ryann Honea rallied to win the medalist title and Wall won the team title Saturday at the San Angelo Girls Golf Classic at Bentwood Country Club.
Honea, the defending Class 6A state champion, shot 75-77--152 to edge District 2-6A rival Sarah Reed of Midland Legacy (74-80--154) by...
