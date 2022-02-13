ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridge scores for Feb. 13

Bryan College Station Eagle
 1 day ago

The Feb. 2 Pebble Creek Duplicate Bridge winners were: 1. Cindy DuBose and...

theeagle.com

KTSM

#9OT: high school basketball scores, highlights Feb. 11 2022

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Tune-in to 9 Overtime every Friday night for high school basketball highlights and scores with Andy Morgan, Colin Deaver and Sam Guzman. It’s the only high school basketball wrap-up show in the Borderland. First Thoughts Game of the Week: Chapin (girls) def. Burges, 54-49 Ysleta (Girls) def. Parkland, 41-39 Franklin def. […]
EL PASO, TX
Caledonian Record-News

Friday Local Scores/Top Performers (Feb. 11) And Saturday Schedule

Coaches or team representatives, please report results as soon as possible after games by emailing sports@caledonian-record.com. Please submit with a name/contact number. Lyndon’s Alvaro Bertran-Bravo won the boys race while Viking Emma Stepniak the girls race in a giant slalom at Jay Peak. Marissa Kenison had 19 points as...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
Bryan College Station Eagle

Today in sports history: Feb. 14

In 1951, Sugar Ray Robinson wins the middleweight title with a technical knockout in the 13th round over Jake LaMotta in Chicago. See more from this date.
CHICAGO, IL
accesswdun.com

Girls basketball: Buford, Lakeview close out region play with wins

BUFORD — The Buford girls completed a perfect regular season in Region 8-6A after a 61-21 rout of Shiloh on Friday n both teams’ regular season finale at the Buford Arena. The Class 6A fourth-ranked Lady Wolves (21-3, 12-0 Region 8-6A) turned on the defense early, opening the game with a 21-1 run. They held the Lady Generals (2-19, 0-12 Region 8-6A) to just 4 points in the second quarter while taking a 34-5 halftime lead.
wdnonline.com

Hydro-Eakly girls win at Vici

VICI — Hydro-Eakly concluded their regular season Tuesday night at Vici, with a 71-39 victory. “We did a really good job with our press and rotating to the ball,” assistant coach Hannah Guthrie said. “Offensively, I felt like we got any shot we wanted and we executed very well for the most part. We rushed ourselves at times, but we took good shots and worked the ball around really well.”
VICI, OK
Laurinburg Exchange

State champion bowlers

The Fighting Scoys boys bowling team won the 2022 Class 3-A NC High School bowling state championships in Shallotte on Friday, while the Lady Scots earned a third-place finish behind Kate Carter, who took fourth place in the state individual competition.
SHALLOTTE, NC
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 8 Texas A&M women's tennis team beats No. 17 Old Dominion at ITA Indoors

MADISON, Wis. — The eighth-ranked Texas A&M women’s tennis team won the doubles point and took three singles matches to beat No. 17 Old Dominion 4-1 in consolation play Saturday at the ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championships. No. 105 Tatiana Makarova, No. 111 Carson Branstine and...
TENNIS
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station girls soccer team earns road win in District 19-5A

MAGNOLIA — Three different Lady Cougars scored as the College Station girls soccer team beat Magnolia West 3-1 on Friday in District 19-5A play. College Station took a 2-0 lead in the first half on goals from Taylor Jennings and Kelsey Slater, who scored on an assist from Camila Del Río. Magnolia West’s Alexa Hayes scored early in the second half, but the Lady Cougars answered with Simmy Ghosh’s goal on an assist from Jennings.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Atmore Advance

Blue Devils dominate start, win area championship

Escambia County put together a dominant start and beat Williamson 97-63 tonight to claim the Class 4A, Area 1 championship in Cornell Torrence Gymnasium. Approximately 17 minutes after the opening tip off, the Blue Devils were already ahead 28-14 going into the second period. A combination of good defense and a strong transition game made their presence known early and throughout the contest.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Girls Basketball: Brownsboro wins third straight district championship

CANTON — The No. 4 Brownsboro Bearettes clinched an unbeaten District 14-4A season by downing the No. 19 Canton Eaglettes 49-34 on Tuesday in a girls basketball game. It is also the Bearettes’ third-straight league championship. Brownsboro is 33-2 on the season and finished 10-0 in district. The...
CANTON, TX
yoursportsedge.com

Ohio County Girls Rally to Nip Caldwell County 70-68

Caldwell County’s girls were sitting pretty with a 38-21 halftime lead at Ohio County on Saturday afternoon. However, a big third quarter by the home team tied the game, and the Lady Eagles went on to pull out a 70-68 victory. Ohio (13-13) outscored the Lady Tigers 30-13 in...
OHIO COUNTY, KY
Franklin County Times

Lady Bobcats claim fifth straight

The Phil Campbell Lady Bobcats have won their fifth straight area title, beating Vinemont 64-49 in the Class 3A, Area 15, championship. Vinemont hung around early, but Phil Campbell’s pressure defense ended up being too much for the Eagles. Phil Campbell led Vinemont 16-12 at the end of the...
PHIL CAMPBELL, AL
wildcatstrong.com

Avant, Ricks lead Tem-Cat JV past Ellison 5-0

The Temple junior varsity girls soccer team extended their win streak to three games on Friday with a convincing 5-0 victory over Killeen Ellison on the road. Temple’s Haley Avant and Victoria Ricks each scored two goals in the Tem-Cat victory. Temple struck early with Haley Avant picking up...
TEMPLE, TX

