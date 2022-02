Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. Ethereum (ETH) is the second biggest cryptocurrency in the world by market cap, behind the behemoth that is Bitcoin (BTC). In 2021 ETH increased by over 500%, from USD 737 to USD 4891.7. This peak was achieved in November of 2021 and remains its all-time high. For a period of time, ETH enjoyed near-total dominance of the DeFi (Decentralised Finance) market. With the emergence of competitors like Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC), and Fantom (FTM), this dominance has slid from 98% to around 80%.

