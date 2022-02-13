Like a Rock: Amory senior a big threat at plate, on mound

Amory's Bo Rock. Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

AMORY – The name is what first captures one’s attention: Bo Rock.

It’s punchy, masculine and fun to say. But the name becomes secondary once Rock dons an Amory baseball uniform, and it’s his play that keeps one’s attention.

Rock had a breakout season in 2021, hitting .446 with seven home runs and 50 RBIs. On the mound, he was 7-2 with a 3.78 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 61 innings.

“He can be dominant when he’s out there (pitching), and when he’s in the box he’s a very, very big threat,” Amory coach Chris Pace said.

Rock is hardly satisfied with himself, though. That’s why he gave up playing football following his junior season, so he could focus 100% on baseball. He used the extra time to work out, and he’s bulked up to a 6-foot, 205-pound frame.

Rock, a right-hander who hits from the left side, said his devotion to the weightroom has given him more power. He hit his first home run when he was 10 years old and didn’t hit another until he was 15.

“I just started getting the pop I’ve got now last year,” Rock said. “I started getting stronger. This year I’ve gotten way stronger, and at the plate I’ve been hitting it way better and way farther than I usually do.”

On the mound, Rock comes with a fastball, a curveball, a changeup and has now added a slider. Pace said the changeup is Rock’s best pitch.

He’s part of a strong pitching staff that includes Corbin Gillentine, Bryce Glenn and Tyler Sledge. In fact, Rock is the leader – he was recently voted team captain.

He played like a captain last season, always ready to take the ball.

“It was sort of like years ago when (Will) Cox got on the mound, it was a different demeanor,” said Pace, referring to the 2010 Daily Journal Player of the Year. “He’s just a dog.”

Rock’s teammates jokingly call him “Coach,” a testament to his maturity and work ethic.

“They’re picking at him, but there’s a reason behind it,” Pace said. “He stays after them, and he’s got a younger one on the team, so it’s even harder for that guy.”

The “younger one” is Rock’s brother, Ace, a freshman second baseman. Bo in fact has three younger brothers, including Cole and Drake.

It’s a new experience, Bo and Ace being teammates.

“He might not like what I have to say,” Bo said, “but he listens to me and I get to be around him more than I usually do.”

Ace would be wise to listen, because Bo knows baseball.