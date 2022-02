Bryan Neale planned much of his life on an index card. He was 19, writing down goals, just like his football coaches at Castle High School had suggested their players to do. Think, say, do – you know? That was the unspoken message from his football coaches, his father figures in a childhood that hadn’t gone to plan. Now a sales coach in Indianapolis, those three words have become his mantra, his message to the 11 million people who have downloaded his sales podcasts.

