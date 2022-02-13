Broken wrist couldn't stop Myrtle's Streich

Myrtle pitcher Caylie Streich returns for her senior season after last year's sparkling 28-4 campaign with a 1.75 ERA. Jim Lytle

MYRTLE – Caylie Streich no longer drives ATVs.

That’s because the last time she did, she ended up with a broken wrist, thus endangering her 2021 softball season. The accident happened the fall prior.

“I get sidetracked really easy. I was looking at a dog and said, ‘That is the prettiest dog,’ and next thing I know I’m in a ditch,” Streich said.

The injury made for a slow start to her junior campaign, but Streich eventually returned to form and led Myrtle to the Class 1A state championship. She was especially dominant in the playoffs, going 8-0 with a 0.26 ERA.

Streich is fully healthy entering her senior year, and she’s still pushing to make herself better. She doesn’t get sidetracked on the softball diamond, although there was a time she wanted to quit pitching.

She was in middle school and grew frustrated that she wasn’t as good as other pitchers. Her father, Andrew, wouldn’t let her quit.

Streich eventually decided that she would become better than those other pitchers.

“There were multiple times I wanted to quit pitching,” she said. “He would be like, ‘Well, you’re taking the easy way out.’ He would push me and make me practice.”

She had a career year in 2021 despite the injury, going 28-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts. Of petite build, Streich is not the kind of pitcher who will blow it past batters, but she has a changeup, a screwball, a drop ball and a wicked curve.

“Being smaller, people look at her that way, and I think that has given her a drive, that no matter how big she is, she’s going to dominate,” Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said.

Streich was especially motivated during last year’s North half finals against Hamilton. That’s the team that beat Myrtle in the state finals her eighth grade year.

“Last year when we played them again, that was definitely a game I wanted to prove to them that y’all aren’t better than us,” Streich said.

She did just that, tossing a pair of shutouts. She allowed seven hits and struck out 22 over the two games.

Now, Streich and the Lady Hawks will vie for a 2A title after reclassification moved them up. Among the returnees is senior catcher Kinsley Gordon, Streich’s battery mate the past four years.

Those two alone give Myrtle a shot this season.

“It makes my job easier, especially when you have a dominant pitcher,” Brooke Gordon said. “… I just trust her.”