ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle, MS

Broken wrist couldn't stop Myrtle's Streich

By BRAD LOCKE Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kEgt9_0eD6mCoz00
Myrtle pitcher Caylie Streich returns for her senior season after last year's sparkling 28-4 campaign with a 1.75 ERA. Jim Lytle

MYRTLE – Caylie Streich no longer drives ATVs.

That’s because the last time she did, she ended up with a broken wrist, thus endangering her 2021 softball season. The accident happened the fall prior.

“I get sidetracked really easy. I was looking at a dog and said, ‘That is the prettiest dog,’ and next thing I know I’m in a ditch,” Streich said.

The injury made for a slow start to her junior campaign, but Streich eventually returned to form and led Myrtle to the Class 1A state championship. She was especially dominant in the playoffs, going 8-0 with a 0.26 ERA.

Streich is fully healthy entering her senior year, and she’s still pushing to make herself better. She doesn’t get sidetracked on the softball diamond, although there was a time she wanted to quit pitching.

She was in middle school and grew frustrated that she wasn’t as good as other pitchers. Her father, Andrew, wouldn’t let her quit.

Streich eventually decided that she would become better than those other pitchers.

“There were multiple times I wanted to quit pitching,” she said. “He would be like, ‘Well, you’re taking the easy way out.’ He would push me and make me practice.”

She had a career year in 2021 despite the injury, going 28-4 with a 1.75 ERA and 185 strikeouts. Of petite build, Streich is not the kind of pitcher who will blow it past batters, but she has a changeup, a screwball, a drop ball and a wicked curve.

“Being smaller, people look at her that way, and I think that has given her a drive, that no matter how big she is, she’s going to dominate,” Myrtle coach Brooke Gordon said.

Streich was especially motivated during last year’s North half finals against Hamilton. That’s the team that beat Myrtle in the state finals her eighth grade year.

“Last year when we played them again, that was definitely a game I wanted to prove to them that y’all aren’t better than us,” Streich said.

She did just that, tossing a pair of shutouts. She allowed seven hits and struck out 22 over the two games.

Now, Streich and the Lady Hawks will vie for a 2A title after reclassification moved them up. Among the returnees is senior catcher Kinsley Gordon, Streich’s battery mate the past four years.

Those two alone give Myrtle a shot this season.

“It makes my job easier, especially when you have a dominant pitcher,” Brooke Gordon said. “… I just trust her.”

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hamilton, MS
Myrtle, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Sports
City
Myrtle, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Than Us#Era
CNN

Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans too

(CNN) — President Joe Biden spent the weekend leading what is looking like an increasingly desperate final effort to forestall a Russian invasion of Ukraine -- an incursion that could have grave consequences for his own political standing. If President Vladimir Putin orders his tanks into Russia's smaller, democratic...
POTUS
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Tupelo, MS
9K+
Followers
248
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Comments / 0

Community Policy