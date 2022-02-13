ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Epoxy Resin Night Light Is An Amazing Ocean-Themed Build

By Lewin Day
hackaday.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve all seen those “river” tables where a lovely old piece of tree is filled with some blue resin to create a water-like aesthetic. This project from [smartyleowl] takes that basic idea, but pushes it further, and the result is a beautiful build that is as much a diorama as...

hackaday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fstoppers

Long exposure light and night

Hi everyone, Iam new here from the Netherlands and this will be my first post. I love to be creative with my camera settings long exposure is a great way to do it. What i hope to find here is new inspiration by looking at your work Thanks for looking or comments Have a great day.
PHOTOGRAPHY
hackaday.com

Is Your Flashlight A Lumen Liar? Build A DIY Integrating Sphere

A lamp used to be simple thing: just stick a filament in a glass bulb, pass a current through it and behold! Let there be light. A bigger lamp meant a larger filament, taking more power and a larger envelope. Now we’ve moved on a bit, and it’s all about LEDs. There really isn’t such a thing as ‘just an LED,’ these are semiconductor devices, made from relatively exotic materials (OK, not just plain old silicon anyway) and there is quite a lot of variety to choose from, and a bit of complexity in selecting them.
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Wyze Night Light illuminates the night with soft, soothing light activated by motion

Add luminosity to your home in the dark with the Wyze Night Light. Instead of switching on a bright light when you’re navigating through your home at night, this 3-pack smart light uses motion detection to automatically switch on when someone is present. In fact, it detects motion up to 18 feet away. Moreover, the Wyze Night Light snaps onto any metal surface with ease. Alternatively, peel and stick the magnetic mounting plate wherever you need light, like in the bathroom, on a mirror, on a wooden surface, and more. Furthermore, the internal battery eliminates wires and plugs, and each light has a 3-month battery. Finally, link up to 10 lights to create directional light in your hallway, on the stairs, and in larger rooms. Overall, illuminate the night with warm lighting without having to press a button.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epoxy#Resin
thepioneerwoman.com

25 Best Indoor Plants to Dress Up Every Room of the House

No matter what the season, a bit of greenery inside your home can boost your mood and elevate your decor. In fact, some research has shown that just being around plants can make people feel better! If you can't spend time outside in your garden with your favorite shrubs and flowering vines, indoor plants can add a pop of color and bring joy to any room in the house. And even if you don't have a green thumb, there actually are many low-maintenance plants you can grow indoors. You just need to give them the basics: proper light and water.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: Handsome Brass Accents and a Fun Tile Backsplash Bring this Dated Philly Kitchen Back to Life

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Even though ’80s design is experiencing something of a revival right now, a kitchen that’s stuck in that decade — think old appliances, pastel trim work, peeling wallpaper — well, that can be a recipe for disaster. Designer Libby Rawes of Sharp + Grey Interiors know this first-hand, having just completed a total cook space redo for a client in Philadelphia.
INTERIOR DESIGN
hackaday.com

DIY Nanoleaf LED Panels Offer Peace Of Mind

Nanoleaf light panels are a popular product for creating glowing geometric designs on walls. However, for those that like to avoid IoT devices that integrate with big cloud services, they’re not ideal, and involve compromising on one’s privacy, somewhat. [Viktor] decided to build something of his own instead to avoid this problem.
ELECTRONICS
Reader's Digest

If You See an Elephant Statue at a Front Door, This Is What It Means

If you’ve ever completed an interior redecorating project, perhaps you’ve considered feng shui—the ancient Chinese practice of creating flow and balance in the home. This traditional practice encourages decluttering and organizing items in a way that brings positive energy to the space you’re designing. It also welcomes the addition of figurines that bring good fortune, like dragons, Mandarin ducks, or elephants.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
TrendHunter.com

Night-Themed Japanese Timepieces

Seiko has added four new timepieces to its 'Seiko Prospex Black Series.' These four watches are limited edition and retro-inspired. Three of the four timepieces offer very subtle differences in their font, dial layout, and faceplate design. One watch boasts a small-font dial with rectangle indicators while another boasts larger fonts and a mix of different shapes. Additionally, these three timepieces place the crown on a different part of the case, such as on the top or bottom corner, or on the middle of the side.
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A Dark Living Room’s Bright Refresh Has a Sleek New Entertainment Setup

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. One of the most frequent comments on Apartment Therapy’s living room redos is “Where’s the TV?” — and understandably so. For many people, a couch and TV are two musts in the living room, so when a space clearly shows a TV, it looks lived-in and relatable. But when a space can disguise the TV or blend it into a gallery wall? It’s an innovative design-plus-entertainment win.
INTERIOR DESIGN
The Guardian

Country diary: A pair of goldcrests arrive like tiny sunbeams

When winter has settled into the bones, not a sound carrying over the stones, into the silence of earth and frost – a tiny, tinkling goldcrest drops. Along with the firecrest, it is the UK’s smallest bird, flickering through bark in busy bursts. Weighing about the same as a 20p piece, it can be hard to spot high in fir and pine trees. Yet, when you catch sight of the gold-striped head, it is not the kind of light you forget. The yellow or orange crown gleams, flooding the bark with its golden stream.
ANIMALS
KFVS12

Strange lights seen in the Monday night sky, but what was it?

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Several News 11 viewers saw it: a strange swirl of light in the night sky Monday evening. A few viewers sent in photos. It drifted toward the south and dropped some jaws. Viewer Dawn Cumberland said, “it was so pretty!”. Luckily, it was also harmless....
ASTRONOMY
MindBodyGreen

A Terrarium Jungle & Tabletop Greenhouse Make This European Home Truly Wild

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. It's common for people to bring the outside into their spaces using houseplants, but Karen (Ren) of @whoputalltheseplantshere has gone a step beyond to actually foster entire landscapes in her Erlangen, Germany, home. Here, Ren shares how she has packed an aquarium, organic table, and multiple terrariums into limited square footage and crafted a home that is alive in every sense of the word.
HOME & GARDEN
purewow.com

This Is the Absolute Best Time to Water Your Plants to Keep Them Thriving

Being a plant parent is a big job, and two of the most important things to figure out are when is the best time to water plants and just how much water they need. You can always opt for drought-resistant plants such as echeveria and aloe, but what if thirsty blooms such as roses and hydrangeas are calling your name? And if you decide to go the gardening route, surely a backyard full of succulents does not make a dynamic garden. The situation can be tricky, so we decided to consult the pros and reached out to Alfred Palomares, Vice President of Merchandising and Resident Plant Dad at 1-800-Flowers.com to give us the rundown on watering plants.
GARDENING
yourconroenews.com

Michael Potter: Now a great time to plant tomato seeds, prepare transplants

The tomato is one of the most popular garden bounties that can be grown in the ground or in pots. Sometimes a little knowledge will go a long way … or at least leads us to be productive. If you want to start tomatoes, now is a good time to plant seeds and prepare your transplants. The ideal planting time for transplants is about a month away.
CONROE, TX
Taste Of Home

What’s a Bottle Tree—and How Do I Make One?

Plastic gnomes and flamingos aside, the most perplexing objects I’ve seen sprouting from gardens are glass bottles. This upcycled specimen—a series of colorful, empty vessels branching out from a central trunk—is a bottle tree, and it’s as much a Southern tradition as pecan pie. But its origins reach back centuries and across continents.
GARDENING
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: This ’90s Kitchen Gets a Playful $5,000 Update Bursting with Pattern and Color

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are lots of instant giveaways that your kitchen was built in the 1990s or early 2000s. Shiny oak cabinets, laminate counters, and brassy hardware are all tells. So are split-level raised bar countertops and cabinets that don’t stretch all the way to the ceiling, like designer Maggie Overby (@maggieoverbystudios) had in her kitchen.
HOME & GARDEN
ComicBook

Build A Bear Launches "After Dark" Line Of Adult Themed Teddy Bears

Build-A-Bear is getting into the adult toy business. Maybe we should re-phrase that: Build-A-Bear is going to now be offering adult-themed versions of its stuffed bear toys. As Valentine's Day approaches, Build-A-Bear took to its Facebook Page to remind consumers that "Wink, wink –our Giftshop is full of gifts for adults too! Shop Build-A-Bear After Dark for unique gift ideas that are sure to get you hugged." Extra points for the nice substitute wordplay with "hugged" (get it?).
LIFESTYLE
dells.com

Mt. Olympus Night of Lights – Walk Through Light Show

Brighten your holiday season with our Annual Holiday Event ~ Nights of Lights! A half mile walk through at Mt. Olympus' Outdoor Theme Park! Over 1 million lights will transform our park for this dazzling light show. You'll want to make sure your Smartphones are charged!. New in 2022! Medusa's...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy