CHEYENNE — The South Side Sluggers had two boxers compete at the National Silver Gloves last weekend in Kansas City, Missouri. Gino Brown finished third in in the 11- and 12-year-old, 80-pound division after falling to Isaiah Gudino of California in the semifinals. Gudino went on to take the title. Haevan Gonzales finished fifth after dropping his quarterfinal bout to Chevy Rodriguez of California in the 13-14, 100-pound division.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO