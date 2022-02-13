ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

California Baptist defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 80-72

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Taran Armstrong scored 18 points as California Baptist beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 80-72 on Saturday...

www.ctpost.com

abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
ABQJournal

Aggie men suffer conference loss at Utah Valley

OREM, Utah — Fardaws Aimaq had 23 points and 12 rebounds as Utah Valley narrowly beat New Mexico State 72-68 on Saturday. Justin Harmon had 17 points for Utah Valley (16-8, 7-5 Western Athletic Conference). Blaze Nield added 14 points and six assists. Connor Harding had 10 points and six rebounds.
BASKETBALL
ABQJournal

Softball openers: Lobos win in Tucson, Aggies hammered

TUCSON — The University of New Mexico softball team opened 2022 with a 3-2 win Friday over Oregon State at the Candrea Classic invitational tournament. The Lobos rode the complete-game, 10-strikeout performance from Indiana transfer Amber Linton in her Lobo debut. She allowed six hits. The Lobos got RBI singles from Andrea Howard, Reyan Tuck and Leslie Romero.
TUCSON, AZ
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Gallipolis Daily Tribune

Defense fuels victory for Rio Grande women

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — On a night when its offense sputtered in stretches, the University of Rio Grande women’s basketball team turned to its defense to make Brescia University pay for nearly every mistake that it made. The RedStorm parlayed an avalanche of turnovers by the Bearcats into...
RIO GRANDE, OH
FOX 44 News

No. 10 Baylor Defeats No. 20 Texas 80-63

WACO, TX — The No. 10 Bears defeated the No. 20 Longhorns on Saturday 80-63. Baylor overcame a major loss in the first half, as Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a devastating knee injury, and was out the remainder of the game.
TEXAS STATE
hebervalleyradio.com

Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points and nine rebounds as Dixie State narrowly beat Grand Canyon 61-60/ Schofield converted a three-point play with 17 seconds remaining to cap the scoring. Holland Woods missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer. Dancell Leter had 15 points for Dixie State (12-13, 5-7 Western Athletic Conference). Woods had 11 points and six rebounds for the Antelopes (17-6, 7-4). Gabe McGlothan added 11 points. Taeshon Cherry had 10 points.
SAINT GEORGE, UT
WRAL

Kigab scores 18 to lift Boise State past UNLV 69-63

BOISE, Idaho — Abu Kigab registered 18 points as Boise State beat UNLV 69-63 on Friday night. Tyson Degenhart had 15 points and seven rebounds for Boise State (19-5, 10-1 Mountain West Conference). Marcus Shaver Jr. added 13 points and Mladen Armus had 12 points and seven rebounds. Bryce...
BOISE, ID
Person
Ricky Nelson
mesatbirdsports.com

Gila Monsters Slither Past Thunderbirds Late, 72-68

Mesa, AZ - The Mesa Thunderbirds fell in a tight contest on Saturday afternoon to Eastern Arizona College, by a final of 72-68 inside of Theo Heap Gymnasium. With the loss, the Thunderbirds fall to 5-16 overall and 3-13 in ACCAC play. With the victory, Eastern Arizona climbs two full games ahead of Mesa for the final playoff spot in the ACCAC DI Men's Basketball tournament and improves to 12-15 overall and 5-13 in ACCAC action.
MESA, AZ
jackcentral.org

NAU drops contested game against Montana State, 83-77, without Rasheed

NAU’s women’s basketball took a tough loss to the Montana State Bobcats, 83-77, in a game where the Lumberjacks had to play without its most dominant player. Before the game, graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed was declared out with an illness. NAU’s leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game), Rasheed provides leadership in aspects of the game that the Lumberjacks were lacking last time they played the Bobcats on Jan. 20.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
wwuvikings.com

Softball Drops Two Games in Arizona at Desert Stinger

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Western Washington University softball team was defeated in a pair of games Saturday at the Desert Stinger Tournament at Lincoln Park. The Vikings dropped to 2-7 on the season falling to Washburn 6-2 in the opening game of the day and then 1-0 against Minot State in the second game.
TUCSON, AZ
mwcconnection.com

Nevada Basketball opponent preview and prediction: Utah State Aggies

The Nevada Wolf Pack men’s basketball team hits the road once again to take on the Utah State Aggies on Friday, Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m. The Pack look to snap their six-game losing streak, one short of tying their longest losing streak since the 2014-15 season, when they lost seven straight by a combined 80 points. One of their six losses came to Utah State two weeks ago to date, when the Aggies pummeled in Reno, Nev., by 29 points — a loss in which Nevada head coach Steve Alford said he’s never been more embarrased from a game his team has played.
RENO, NV
nevadasportsnet.com

Nevada women's tennis downs Sacramento State

Nevada women's tennis returned to the win column Friday, grabbing a 4-3 road victory at Sacramento State. Milka Genkova clinched the match for the Pack (4-1) with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-1 victory over Sacramento State's Maddy Ferreros at the No. 2 singles spot. Nevada, after winning the doubles point, put the Hornets on the brink at 3-0 with singles victories from Mariana Campino (7-5, 6-2 over Weronika Ejsmont at No. 3) and Cristina Moll Alles (7-6 (11-9), 6-1 at No. 5).
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX Sports

Fausett lifts S. Utah past Sacramento St. 83-57

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Maizen Fausett recorded 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Southern Utah to an 83-57 win over Sacramento State on Saturday. Tevian Jones had 19 points for Southern Utah (16-7, 10-3 Big Sky Conference). Aanen Moody added 14 points. Dee Barnes had 10 points. Bryce...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Idaho8.com

Idaho State wins Battle of the Domes with victory over Idaho

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - This rivalry contest was never in doubt, with the Idaho State Bengal women's basketball team dominating their in-state rival Idaho 103-68 in Reed Gym Thursday night. It's the fourth time in program history ISU has scored over 100 points in a win. Thursday's win is also...
POCATELLO, ID
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Aimaq’s Double-Double Leads Utah Valley To Important Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Wolverines got an NCAA leading 23rd double-double from Fardaws Aimaq and used a scorching second half to knock off New Mexico State 72-68. New Mexico State (9-2, 20-4) traveled to Orem where they faced the Utah Valley Wolverines (7-5, 16-8) on Saturday afternoon, February 12.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
castlecountryradio.com

Eagles Heat Up In Southern Arizona

USU Eastern snatched the lead late in the game in a 5-2 victory over Eastern Arizona on Tuesday. The game was tied at two with USUE batting in the top of the seventh when Kaden Kunz tripled on a 0-1 count, scoring three runs. Brock got the start for Eagles. The right hander lasted two innings, allowing one hit and one run while striking out six. The Eagles racked up seven hits. Cole Mason and Kunz all managed multiple hits. Kunz and Mason each collected two hits to lead USU Eastern.
DOUGLAS, AZ

