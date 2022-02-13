ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

Connecticut Post
 1 day ago

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Freshman Harrison Ingram had 16 points, a season-high nine assists and six rebounds, Spencer Jones had 15 points and eight rebounds and Stanford beat Oregon State 76-65 on Saturday night. Jaiden Delaire scored 14 points and Maxime Raynaud added 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting...

