Ingram has 16 points, 9 assists; Stanford beats Oregon St.

Oregon Ducks (16-8, 9-4 Pac-12) Lose At Home To Oregon State Beavers (12-9, 5-6 Pac-12) Despite an inspired defensive effort for much of the game, the Ducks could not support their game with any kind of consistency in making baskets. Oregon opened the game well enough, tying the game at 14-14 at the end of the first period. Even so, the warning flags were there - unlike Friday’s game, the Ducks were having difficulty containing Talia von Oelhoffen. For the most part, von Oelhoffen moved as she pleased in the first half, garnering 10 points in the first quarter and 9 points in the second. Oregon, however, had a miserable showing in the 2nd quarter, only scoring 8 points on 17.6% shooting. The Ducks did not score in the last 4:27 of the half, which allowed the Beavers to tear open a 13-0 run going into halftime. A game that was manageable had turned into a 10-point deficit, and the Ducks went into the locker room down 22-32.

