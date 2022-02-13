Rapid Recap: USC beats Bruins for fifth straight time

Kansas basketball got back to its winning ways on Saturday, bouncing back from a loss to Texas on Monday with a 71-69 win over Oklahoma. KU got off to a bit of a slow start in the contest, falling behind 15-11 in the opening eight minutes. Oklahoma led by as many as eight points in the first half before KU closed the gap to three points at the break. In the second half, KU was able to play better on both ends. But about mid-way through the second half, KU's big men were struggling to guard Oklahoma's Tanner Groves. So, Bill Self called on freshman Zach Clemence to enter the game for the first time since he suffered a toe injury in early January. Clemence held his own and was on the floor as KU re-took the lead. The Jayhawks were eventually able to see out the game, though the Sooners could have potentially won the game with a 3-pointer on the final possession.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO