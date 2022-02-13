Your stars 2.13

On your mark, get set . . . go. It's time to make your move. Tensions are most certainly running high for you right now, but even after the undeniable shifts we've experienced since the Nodes of Destiny entered the Taurus-Scorpio axis, the energy will only continue to intensify upon the sun's transit through the last degrees of Aquarius this week, as this ever-glowing luminary will simultaneously square the North Node (where we're collectively headed) and the South Node (what we're being called to release). Keep in mind, the sun is symbolic of the ego, physical identity, and one's soul purpose in this lifetime. And in astrology, the square aspect is very action-oriented, similar to a battle of wills, so to speak. Meaning: if your current reality is no longer in alignment with your highest truth, the universe is about to step in to do the work for you. This is especially true for those of you who've consciously avoided making necessary changes.

