Your stars 2.13

The Day
 1 day ago

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of your responsibilities, and relax. Refuse to act on assumptions or let your emotions spin out of control. Keep the peace and give yourself a chance to put things in perspective. Time is on your side. 2 stars. TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Embrace...

TODAY.com

February horoscopes: See what the stars have in store for you this month

February will be a month of desire and lust — right on time for Valentine’s Day. The new moon occurs in Aquarius on Feb. 1, which gives us the opportunity to break free of the constraints that are holding us back. Mercury ends its planetary moonwalk in Capricorn on Feb. 3. Venus and Mars align in Capricorn on Feb. 12, making it an ideal day for romantic endeavors. Pluto in Capricorn makes a transformative and fated connection with the Nodes of Destiny on Feb. 14. The full moon in Leo heightens our passions on Feb. 16. Jupiter in Pieces and Uranus in Taurus open our minds to new possibilities on Feb. 17. The sun swims into Pisces on Feb. 18, adding creativity and sentimentality.
Elite Daily

Your Weekly Horoscope Definitely Isn’t Sugarcoating The Truth

You’ve gone through so many changes lately and you might feel completely exhausted. Last week, Mercury retrograde came to an end, and although you have every reason to celebrate, you’re still getting used to the energetic shift. After all, Mercury won’t be out of the slow and foggy post-retrograde shadow until Feb. 23. You also embraced a sobering and serious new moon in Aquarius last week. This new moon put a lot of pressure on you, thanks to Saturn’s heavy-handed influence. Keep going, because our February 7, 2022 weekly horoscope is encouraging you to overcome the odds. The battle may not be over yet, but you’re ready to take back your power.
Shape Magazine

Your February 2022 Horoscope for Health, Love, and Success

Whether you're watching the Super Bowl, celebrating Valentine's Day, or bearing down bomb cyclones by sipping hot cocoa bombs with your S.O. or besties, February can be social, optimistic, and full of romance. For that, you can thank its astrological hosts: people-oriented fixed air sign Aquarius and emotional mutable water sign Pisces.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aries#Time#Leo
Elite Daily

If You’re 1 Of These 3 Zodiac Signs, February Could Be An Overwhelming Month

Astrology is cyclical, which means that difficult times are always followed by beautiful times, and sometimes, they even blend together. Even though February 2022 will be the worst month for these unlucky zodiac signs — Cancer, Leo, and Scorpio — there are so many promising things awaiting them at the end of this journey. The sun is in visionary and intellectual Aquarius, encouraging you to go against the grain and believe in your most trailblazing ideas. However, opening your heart to something new isn’t always easy.
orlandoweekly.com

Free Will Astrology: Your horoscope for the week of Feb. 9-15

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Actor Leelee Sobieski was mourning her romantic adventures — or rather the lack of romantic adventures. She said, "If only I could find a guy who wasn't in his 70s to talk to me about white cranes, I'd be madly in love." The good news is that Sobieski knows precisely what she wants, and it's not all that complicated. The bad news is that there are few men near her own age (38) who enjoy discussing the fine points of the endangered bird species known as the white crane. I bring her predicament to your attention, Aquarius, in the hope that you'll be inspired to be as exact and lucid as she is in identifying what you want — even as you cheat just a bit in the direction of wanting what is actually available.
StyleCaster

Sagittarius, Your February Horoscope Involves A Few Money Moves

You’re chatting up a storm this month, Sagittarius! As your Sagittarius February 2022 horoscope begins, you may feel the urge to learn new things and engage in stimulating discourse. After all, a new moon will light up your third house of communication on February 1, encouraging you to embrace the exchange of meaningful information and analyze the concepts that captivate you. However, as the Aquarius sun joins forces with Saturn on February 4, you may struggle to connect with your ability to express yourself and speak your mind. Remember—there’s no such thing as a stupid question. You may start feeling a...
qcnerve.com

Horoscope | What’s Your Sign Saying This Week?

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) You’re eager to take on that new opportunity opening up as January gives way to February. Now all you need to do is resist quitting too early. Do your best to stay with it. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) Doff a bit...
New York Post

February 2022 monthly horoscopes predict one of the happiest periods of the year

ARIES (MARCH 21 – APRIL 19) Get ready for a month that will ignite your heart, Aries. Right at the top of February, a new moon in your social sector arrives on the first. A burst of fun will be calling your name and you will likely spend time with many close friends in the weeks ahead. Now would also be an excellent time to expand your network or even try your hand at online dating, if single.
Chicago Sun-Times

Horoscope for Thursday, Feb. 10, 202

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Gemini. Aries (March 21-April 19) Today you’re in a practical frame of mind, especially about making plans. You will ponder opportunities and think about your long-term goals. Listen to the advice of someone older or more experienced if you have the chance, because they might help you.
StyleCaster

Dream Big! Your February Horoscope Has You Reaching For The Stars

It’s no secret that 2022 has been kind of disappointing so far. After all, we’ve been dealing with both Venus *and* Mercury retrograde, so it only makes sense. But you shouldn’t take it to heart, because your February 2022 horoscope is here and things are finally starting to look up! Embrace what Aquarius season has to teach you, because this visionary, slightly eccentric air sign is all about building a stronger future. This month has so much potential, and you’re ready to hit the ground running. On February 1, a new moon in Aquarius will rise, guiding you toward innovation and...
Elite Daily

The Past, Present, And Future Are Intersecting In Your Weekly Horoscope

Ever since the new year began, the energy has been listless and slow, to say the least. There may have been times it felt like walking through Jell-o. Mercury and Venus have been retrograding at the same time, bringing you back in touch with your past and laying down obstacles rather than clearing pathways. There may still be unfinished business to tend to before you can truly move forward, so be patient. Luckily, the energy is beginning to shift in your January 24, 2022 weekly horoscope, so make sure your seatbelt is fastened.
SFGate

Horoscope for Monday, 2/07/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): You couldn't wait to break free from a certain obligation. And now that you are, you don't know what to do. Maybe you want to see what your "obligation" is up to?. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): You receive a boss or client's...
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Feb. 13, 2022: Peter Gabriel, build the stage and step into the spotlight

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Mena Suvari, 43; Kelly Hu, 54; Peter Gabriel, 72; Stockard Channing, 78. Happy Birthday: Keep your ideas to yourself until you are ready to launch. This year, preparation will be key if you want to turn your wild and crazy ideas into something spectacular. Don’t give anyone a chance to interfere or mess with your plans. Be true to yourself, and move forward with discipline and optimism. Build the stage and step into the spotlight. Your numbers are 8, 14, 22, 24, 31, 38, 43.
Spectator

Ranking Your Zodiac Signs

I’m ranking the zodiac signs from best to worst based on my experience. For more information about astrology and birth charts, check this out. Aries are very passionate about the world around them. Most Aries are known for keeping it real… sometimes a little too real. On the downside, why do y’all always feel the need to be first or be the best at something? Chill.
POPSUGAR

Your Feb. 13 Weekly Horoscope Comes Bearing Chaos

On your mark, get set . . . go. It's time to make your move. Tensions are most certainly running high for you right now, but even after the undeniable shifts we've experienced since the Nodes of Destiny entered the Taurus-Scorpio axis, the energy will only continue to intensify upon the sun's transit through the last degrees of Aquarius this week, as this ever-glowing luminary will simultaneously square the North Node (where we're collectively headed) and the South Node (what we're being called to release). Keep in mind, the sun is symbolic of the ego, physical identity, and one's soul purpose in this lifetime. And in astrology, the square aspect is very action-oriented, similar to a battle of wills, so to speak. Meaning: if your current reality is no longer in alignment with your highest truth, the universe is about to step in to do the work for you. This is especially true for those of you who've consciously avoided making necessary changes.
Oroville Mercury-Register

Horoscopes Feb. 8, 2022: Seth Green, stand up for your rights

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Seth Green, 48; Mary Steenburgen, 69; Robert Klein, 80; Nick Nolte, 81. Happy Birthday: Stand up for your rights. Let go of the past, and head in a direction that offers a better future. Refuse to make questionable or unnecessary changes. Keep the peace, but not at the expense of taking on something that doesn’t interest you. Consider what will make you happy and head in that direction. Your numbers are 8, 19, 23, 28, 33, 37, 41.
Sun-Journal

Capricorn: A partnership will get the boost it needs to bring you closer together

CELEBRITIES BORN ON THIS DAY: Drew Bledsoe, 50; Simon Pegg, 52; Meg Tilly, 62; Terry Gross, 71. Happy Birthday: Simplicity, targeted thoughts and calculated moves will take you on a journey that helps you sort through the baggage that stands in your way. Rid yourself of anything that holds you back, and map out a course that will take you in a direction that leads to contentment. A change will be enlightening and encourage you to make the most of each day. Your numbers are 5, 11, 19, 27, 36, 42, 44.
creators.com

Building the Mystery

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You'll feel the call to do something domestic. You're presented a new professional opportunity. Think twice before you dismiss it. A new income stream might be just what you need. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). It feels like what you're going through now will go on forever....
