Beasley III leads Montana past Portland St. 85-76

By Automated Insights
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Robby Beasley III had a season-high 24 points as...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Jacobs leads Colorado St. over Boise St. 77-74 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday. Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks...
BOISE, ID
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Burton hits 2 FTs in 2nd OT, Northwestern beats Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton knew it was time to put this one away. Two overtimes were enough for her, and when she stepped to the line, she had no doubt she was going to make the tiebreaking free throws. Burton hit two foul shots in the closing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Oregon State hits free throws to sink No. 24 Oregon, 68-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62 on Sunday afternoon. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in...
CORVALLIS, OR
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Edwards' milestone game leads Timberwolves over Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Edwards celebrated a milestone Sunday by scoring 37 points and leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 129-120 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Edwards became the fourth-youngest player in NBA history to reach the 2,500-point mark when he made his first basket of the game. The second-year forward is 20 years, 192 days old. LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Devin Booker are the only younger players to achieve the feat.
NBA
State
Montana State
NBCMontana

Montana high school wrestling State Finals wrap up in Billings

BILLINGS, MONT — The atmosphere was electric as thousands of spectators and wrestlers packed the Metra in Billings to the brim for the high school wrestling state finals. Class-AA was dominated by Flathead for a second year straight. The Braves put up a final score of 289.0 to claim the state championship and were followed by Billings Senior with 270.0 and Billings West finished 3rd with a score of 199.0.
BILLINGS, MT
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Sims leads UNC Wilmington past College of Charleston 85-79

WILMINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Jaylen Sims scored a season-high 27 points as UNC Wilmington extended its home winning streak to eight games, beating College of Charleston 85-79 on Saturday night. James Baker Jr. added 23 points and three blocks for the Seahawks.
WILMINGTON, NC
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Newby scores 17 to carry Milwaukee over Green Bay 54-44

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay on Sunday. DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Moses Bol blocked five shots.
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over Charlotte 78-63

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson poured in 30 points and Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to 12 games with a 78-63 victory over Charlotte on Sunday. Jefferson made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Blue Raiders (17-7, 8-3 Conference USA). Tyler Millin had...
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Fudd, No. 8 UConn women surge in 4th quarter, top Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Azzi Fudd continued the second-half surge to her freshman year by bouncing back from a rare off-night and helping UConn break open a close game. Fudd scored 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that broke open a close game as the eighth-ranked Huskies beat Marquette 72-58 on Sunday. Fudd has scored at least 24 points in three of her last four games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
montanasports.com

MSU Billings women rally past Saint Martin's on Pink Night, 52-50

BILLINGS – Pulling out a gutsy, come-from-behind victory on Pink Night Thursday at Alterowitz Gym, the Montana State University Billings women’s basketball team rallied to outlast Great Northwest Athletic Conference opponent Saint Martin’s University 52-50. Taryn Shelley scored 15 of her game-high 20 points in the second half, as MSUB overcame a deficit that reached as high as 13 points to win for the sixth time in the last seven games. “I have a really good team that just keeps battling,” said MSUB head coach Kevin Woodin. “We battled and the run that we had at the end of the second quarter to pull within seven was really important. We found a way to win a close game and that’s what good teams do.”
BILLINGS, MT
goseawolves.com

Voliva, Evans propel 74-62 victory in Fairbanks

FAIRBANKS, Alaska – Senior center Tennae Voliva scored a career-high 23 points and grabbed 11 rebounds Saturday to help the Alaska Anchorage women's basketball team to its sixth straight victory, knocking off Alaska Fairbanks 74-62 at the Patty Center. The Seawolves (16-4, 9-3 Great Northwest Athletic Conference) also got...
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — With three games in five days, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has become comfortable going deep into her bench. It’s a plan that the second-ranked Cardinal will most likely need to follow if they are to get through the upcoming Pac-12 tournament and then successfully defend their national title.
STANFORD, CA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Bucks' Connaughton to undergo surgery for hand injury

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks are optimistic that guard Pat Connaughton will return before the end of the regular season as he prepares to undergo surgery on his broken right hand. Connaughton suffered the injury Thursday while fouling Chris Paul on a drive to the basket late in...
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead.
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Biathlete who collapsed at end of Olympic race heads home

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — A Norwegian biathlete who collapsed after crossing the finish line in the women's 10-kilometer pursuit race will be heading home instead of competing again at the Beijing Olympics. Ingrid Landmakr Tandrevold, who said Monday she has had heart issues in the past, was in position...
SPORTS

