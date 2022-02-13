Christian Siriano's latest show part matrix, bygone times

(New York, NY) — Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be entertaining millions during the Super Bowl half time show on Sunday, but some fans will tune out to watch a different kind of performance. It’s the Kosher half-time show on the Nachum Segal Network. Segal is one of the nation’s most recognizable Jewish broadcasters, and he says many of his fans, and other Americans have found recent Super Bowl performances less than family friendly. So he started up his half time show 9 years ago. In the past, the show included comedy and Jewish pop stars, but this year will be different. Segal says he will bring in famed singer, Rabbi Shlomo Katz to entertain from Israel. He says the decision to do the broadcast from the Holy Land was his way of reconnecting Jews with Israel, a place many have not be able to visit during the.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO