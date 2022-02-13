ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Siriano's latest show part matrix, bygone times

By LEANNE ITALIE, JOHN CARUCCI - Associated Press
Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — What is reality anymore?. Support...

www.timesdaily.com

crfashionbook.com

Every Look from Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2022

While several big names were notably absent from this year’s New York Fashion Week lineup, Designer Christian Siriano brought a much-needed dose of star power to the biannual event with his Fall/Winter 2022 collection presentation. Of course, Siriano paired a grand collection with a grand location as guests filtered...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Drew Barrymore Goes Red in Silky Suit & Hidden Heels at Christian Siriano’s NYFW Show

Drew Barrymore went bold in the front row at Christian Siriano’s Fall 2022 runway show, held at the Empire State Building on Saturday night. The actress joined a star-studded front row that included Susan Sarandon, Hannah Waddingham, Alicia Silverstone, Anna Chlumsky, Slayyyter, Danielle Brooks, Caroline Vazzana and more. For the occasion, the “Blended” actress was all business in a red Siriano pantsuit. The star wore a silky blazer and wide-leg trousers, which featured the same vibrant red hue. The look was accented with cuffed sleeves, as well as delicate gold pendant necklaces and a chunky watch. When it came to footwear, Barrymore’s heels...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Times Daily

Carmen Herrera, Cuban-born abstract artist, dies at 106

NEW YORK (AP) — Cuban-born artist Carmen Herrera, whose radiant color and geometric paintings were overlooked for decades before the art world took notice, has died. She was 106. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription...
ENTERTAINMENT
State
New York State
Times Daily

Brandon Maxwell pays emotional tribute to his grandmother

NEW YORK (AP) — Family has always held an important place in Brandon Maxwell's fashion shows, but never more than in his latest — a deeply emotional tribute to his grandmother, who has Alzheimer's, and the prominence of family in his life and career. Support local journalism reporting...
CELEBRITIES
Times Daily

Deaf musicians part of Super Bowl halftime show for 1st time

The Super Bowl will include a spectacular halftime show, as usual, with some of the biggest names in hip-hop entertaining the masses while championship-contending teams take a break. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
NFL
KABC

It’s The Kosher Half-Time Show

(New York, NY) — Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will be entertaining millions during the Super Bowl half time show on Sunday, but some fans will tune out to watch a different kind of performance. It’s the Kosher half-time show on the Nachum Segal Network. Segal is one of the nation’s most recognizable Jewish broadcasters, and he says many of his fans, and other Americans have found recent Super Bowl performances less than family friendly. So he started up his half time show 9 years ago. In the past, the show included comedy and Jewish pop stars, but this year will be different. Segal says he will bring in famed singer, Rabbi Shlomo Katz to entertain from Israel. He says the decision to do the broadcast from the Holy Land was his way of reconnecting Jews with Israel, a place many have not be able to visit during the.
NFL
Person
Christian Siriano
Variety

10 Years After Whitney Houston’s Death, the Singer’s Estate Sees Quadruple Growth in Earnings

Click here to read the full article. Ten years ago today, the world lost Whitney Houston. She was 48 years old and on the precipice of a long-awaited comeback that was tragically cut short the night before the 2012 Grammy Awards. But she’s far from forgotten, thanks to the work of Houston’s estate and its partners at Primary Wave Entertainment, who continue to unspool plans that will keep the superstar’s legacy top of mind for years to come. A renewed focus on Houston’s music began as soon as Primary Wave partnered with the estate in 2019, taking a 50% stake in...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

An Up-Close Look at Ashanti’s National Anthem Outfit Featuring Thigh-High Stretch Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to fashion, Ashanti always understands the assignment. On Thursday, the R&B singer took to Instagram to give her fans a closer look at her outfit from her performance at the AFC championship game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals. Ashanti attended the highly anticipated football game to sing the National Anthem last Sunday. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) The Grammy Award-winner arrived at Arrowhead Stadium in a colorful scallop-trim...
RETAIL
TVLine

Project Runway Finale Recap: Did the Right Designer Win Season 19?

Four strong, diverse designers remained atop Thursday’s Project Runway finale, and all that stood between them and victory was a little thing called New York Fashion Week. The two-hour season ender began with Christian Siriano visiting each of the remaining contestants — Chasity Sereal, Coral Castillo, Kristina Kharlashkina and Shantall Lacayo — for a sneak peek at their final collections, as well as to dispense his last pearls of wisdom. He warned Lacayo against experimenting with 1980s Easter colors during his trip to Miami; he encouraged Sereal through her designer’s block in Houston; he received a metaphorical tour of Mexico City from...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
#Matrix#Ap
Albany Herald

Shantall Lacayo wins 'Project Runway' season 19

A Nicaragua-born designer living in Miami is the winner of the latest season of "Project Runway." Shantall Lacayo was named the winner of the 19th season of the hit series on Thursday. The Nicaragua native had already starred on the Latin American version of "Project Runway" and made it to...
MIAMI, FL
Vogue Magazine

Dua Lipa Does After-Dark Dressing in Dangerous Thigh-Highs

Date night season may have firmly arrived, but whether you’re dressing up for dinner with that special someone, or simply out for a good time with pals to celebrate the end of dry January, what better way to do after-dark chic than in some killer boots? While you’re at it, make them extreme thigh-highs. Dua Lipa has clearly got the right idea.
BEAUTY & FASHION
realitytitbit.com

Project Runway's 2022 winner has fans divided, judges "got it wrong"

Bravo’s Project Runway season 19 came to an end with an epic all-female finale. In traditional Project Runway style, the episode saw Christian Siriano visit each of the finalists’ homes to see how their collections were coming along. Brandon Maxwell, Elaine Welteroth and Nina Garcia later had the task of deciding who was to be crowned the 2022 winner.
TV & VIDEOS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
wkzo.com

Menswear and genderless designers kick off New York Fashion Week

NEW YORK (Reuters) – New York Fashion Week kicked off on Friday with menswear and genderless designers presenting their fall/winter collections at the 17th bi-annual New York Men’s Day. This season eight emerging brands were paired with heritage brand Perry Ellis America, which is reentering the fashion space...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
bravotv.com

Brandon Maxwell and Elaine Welteroth Reveal "What You Don't See Behind the Scenes" on Project Runway

How the Bravo's Project Runway judges decide who's in and who's out every week may be a bit of a mystery to viewers. Brandon Maxwell, Nina Garcia, and Elaine Welteroth furiously writing on their comment cards as the looks come down the runway every episode, hear their critiques for each designer, and watch them deliberate. But what exactly are they scribbling on those cards, and what's going through their minds as they evaluate each design?
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS

