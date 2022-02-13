ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Schofield leads Dixie State past Grand Canyon 61-60

By Automated Insights
Marion Chronicle-Tribune
 1 day ago

ST. GEORGE, Utah (AP) — Hunter Schofield posted 18 points...

www.chronicle-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
TUCSON, AZ
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Burton hits 2 FTs in 2nd OT, Northwestern beats Michigan

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton knew it was time to put this one away. Two overtimes were enough for her, and when she stepped to the line, she had no doubt she was going to make the tiebreaking free throws. Burton hit two foul shots in the closing...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Hall, Walker lead No. 17 Michigan State over Indiana 76-61

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Malik Hall scored 18 points, Tyson Walker came off the bench to add 15 and No. 17 Michigan State snapped a two-game losing streak Saturday with a 76-61 victory over Indiana. With the win, the Spartans (18-6, 9-4 Big Ten) are one game behind...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Oregon State hits free throws to sink No. 24 Oregon, 68-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62 on Sunday afternoon. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in...
CORVALLIS, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Neese propels Indiana State past Illinois State 60-57

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Cooper Neese had 28 points as Indiana State held off Illinois State 60-57 on Saturday. Neese made 10 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds for the Sycamores (11-14, 4-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Xavier Bledson had 11 points. Kailex Stephens had eight rebounds and Cameron Henry grabbed seven. Henry sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to help preserve the win.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
BASKETBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dixie State#Grand Canyon#St George#Ap
uvureview.com

Wolverines take down WAC frontrunner NMSU 72-68

Coming off a dismal performance on Thursday, the Utah Valley men’s basketball team bounced back in a big way with a 72-68 victory over the first-place New Mexico State Aggies on Saturday, Feb. 12, at the UCCU Center. Fardaws Aimaq recorded his Division I-leading 21st double-double of the season,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska on Sunday. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference).
COLLEGE SPORTS
FingerLakes1.com

Double Meshanic double-doubles lead Hobart past Union 70-61

Brothers Carter and Jackson Meshanic recorded double-doubles for Hobart College, but Union College pulled away late for a 70-61 win in Liberty League men’s basketball action Friday night. The result moved the Dutchmen a half game ahead of the Statesmen for the sixth and final spot in the Liberty League Tournament with eight days remaining in the regular season.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead.
BASKETBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over Charlotte 78-63

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson poured in 30 points and Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to 12 games with a 78-63 victory over Charlotte on Sunday. Jefferson made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Blue Raiders (17-7, 8-3 Conference USA). Tyler Millin had...
BASKETBALL
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Newby scores 17 to carry Milwaukee over Green Bay 54-44

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay on Sunday. DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Moses Bol blocked five shots.
NBA
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

Fudd, No. 8 UConn women surge in 4th quarter, top Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Azzi Fudd continued the second-half surge to her freshman year by bouncing back from a rare off-night and helping UConn break open a close game. Fudd scored 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that broke open a close game as the eighth-ranked Huskies beat Marquette 72-58 on Sunday. Fudd has scored at least 24 points in three of her last four games.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Marion Chronicle-Tribune

No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — With three games in five days, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has become comfortable going deep into her bench. It’s a plan that the second-ranked Cardinal will most likely need to follow if they are to get through the upcoming Pac-12 tournament and then successfully defend their national title.
STANFORD, CA
abc17news.com

Lewis, James lift Jackson State past Florida A&M, 60-56

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Terence Lewis II turned a three point play with just over a minute left and Jonas James III knocked down a jumper and a pair of free throws to give Jackson State a 60-56 win over Florida A&M. Lewis paced the Tigers (7-16, 5-7 Southwestern) with 19 points, nine rebounds and three steals. James added 17 points.
JACKSON, MS
jackcentral.org

NAU drops contested game against Montana State, 83-77, without Rasheed

NAU’s women’s basketball took a tough loss to the Montana State Bobcats, 83-77, in a game where the Lumberjacks had to play without its most dominant player. Before the game, graduate forward Khiarica Rasheed was declared out with an illness. NAU’s leading scorer (11.7 points per game) and rebounder (6.7 rebounds per game), Rasheed provides leadership in aspects of the game that the Lumberjacks were lacking last time they played the Bobcats on Jan. 20.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy