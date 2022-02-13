ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State holds off Washington State, wins 58-55

 1 day ago

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Marreon Jackson and Jalen Graham scored 14 points apiece and Arizona State...

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
Conner leads No. 6 Arizona women past Arizona State 62-58

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Cate Reese had 17 points, Madi Conner scored a career-high 16 off the bench and No. 6 Arizona used stifling defense in the second half to beat visiting Arizona State 62-58. The Wildcats (18-4, 8-4 Pac-12) avenged an 81-77 loss at ASU on Friday night by holding the Sun Devils to 36.4 percent shooting in the second half, including 33.3 percent in the fourth quarter. Reese was 7 of 10 from the field and Conner was 7 of 12, including two 3-pointers, as Arizona shot a season-high 58.1 percent. Two days after the teams combined for 52 fouls and 69 free throw attempts, foul trouble plagued both teams throughout. So did turnovers, with each team giving it away more than 20 times.
No. 2 Stanford rides defense to 91-64 win over Utah

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Lexie Hull and Haley Jones each scored 15 points and No. 2 Stanford pulled away in the second half for a 91-64 win over Utah. Cameron Brink had 10 points and seven rebounds and moved into the school’s top 10 for career blocks as Stanford extended its conference winning streak to 26 games. Stanford hasn’t allowed an opponent to score more than 77 points since the end of the 2019-20 season. Gianna Kneepkens and Peyton McFarland scored 12 points apiece for Utah, which had won four straight.
No. 3 Purdue blocks Maryland in final seconds for 62-61 win

WEST LAFAYTTE, Ind. (AP) — Purdue forward Trevion Williams credited pregame preparation for his game-saving block. Williams rejected a layup try by Donta Scott in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey's go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday.
Washington State
Oregon State hits free throws to sink No. 24 Oregon, 68-62

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Talia von Oelhoffen scored 23 points and snared 12 rebounds and Oregon State made enough free throws down the stretch to upset No. 24 Oregon, 68-62 on Sunday afternoon. Playing a home-and-home weekend series, the Ducks won Friday in Corvallis, 74-66 by getting hot in...
Williams' late block preserves No. 3 Purdue's win over Terps

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Trevion Williams blocked a layup try in the final seconds and No. 3 Purdue, boosted by Jaden Ivey’s go-ahead three-point play, held off Maryland 62-61 on Sunday. Maryland’s Donta Scott drove hard to the basket from the right baseline, but Williams rejected the...
No. 13 Illini survive scare against Northwestern, 73-66

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds to help No. 13 Illinois stave off a late comeback by Northwestern to beat the Wildcats 73-66 on Sunday. Illinois led by 18 points after Alfonso Plummer’s 3-pointer with 13:05 left, but Northwestern responded with a...
Northwestern tops No. 4 Michigan in double OT

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton hit two tiebreaking free throws in the closing seconds, Jillian Brown scored a career-high 18 points, and Northwestern beat a top-four team for the first time in 40 years, squeezing past No. 4 Michigan 71-69 in double overtime on Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats...
Miladinovic carries Marshall over UTEP 88-79

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Goran Miladinovic had 17 points and 11 rebounds to lead five Marshall players in double figures as the Thundering Herd snapped their seven-game road losing streak, getting past UTEP 88-79 on Sunday. Mikel Beyers and Andrew Taylor added 13 points apiece for the Thundering...
Jefferson carries Middle Tennessee over Charlotte 78-63

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Jefferson poured in 30 points and Middle Tennessee stretched its home winning streak to 12 games with a 78-63 victory over Charlotte on Sunday. Jefferson made 4 of 6 shots from 3-point range for the Blue Raiders (17-7, 8-3 Conference USA). Tyler Millin had...
Jacobs leads Colorado St. over Boise St. 77-74 in OT

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — David Roddy put back an Isaiah Stevens miss with 29 seconds left in overtime and Stevens added two free throws with four seconds remaining to earn Colorado State a 77-74 win over Boise State on Sunday. Roddy had 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks...
Murray scores career-high 37 as Iowa pummels Nebraska 98-75

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Keegan Murray scored a career-high 37 points to power Iowa to a 98-75 romp over Nebraska on Sunday. Murray sank 15 of 21 shots — 3 of 4 from 3-point range — and made 4 of 5 foul shots for the Hawkeyes (17-7, 7-6 Big Ten Conference).
No. 5 NC State women sharp in 4th, pull away from Duke

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Offense has never been a concern for fifth-ranked North Carolina State with its depth of scoring options. It sure carried the Wolfpack through a tight road game to maintain a hold on the Atlantic Coast Conference lead.
Newby scores 17 to carry Milwaukee over Green Bay 54-44

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Donovan Newby came off the bench to score 17 points to carry Milwaukee to a 54-44 win over Green Bay on Sunday. DeAndre Gholston had 12 points and eight rebounds for the Panthers (9-18, 7-11 Horizon League). Moses Bol blocked five shots.
Cougars go cold again, drop game to ASU

PULLMAN, Wash. — With just three seconds left in the game, Noah Williams inbound pass was intercepted by Arizona State’s Luther Muhammad to seal the game for the Sun Devils and giving Washington State their second straight loss. The Cougars had yet another miserable night shooting from the...
Fudd, No. 8 UConn women surge in 4th quarter, top Marquette

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Azzi Fudd continued the second-half surge to her freshman year by bouncing back from a rare off-night and helping UConn break open a close game. Fudd scored 24 points and sparked a fourth-quarter surge that broke open a close game as the eighth-ranked Huskies beat Marquette 72-58 on Sunday. Fudd has scored at least 24 points in three of her last four games.
No. 2 Stanford beats Colorado 63-46 to stay Pac-12 perfect

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — With three games in five days, Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer has become comfortable going deep into her bench. It’s a plan that the second-ranked Cardinal will most likely need to follow if they are to get through the upcoming Pac-12 tournament and then successfully defend their national title.
What to watch for when Arizona men’s basketball visits Washington

The Arizona Wildcats can move another step closer to their first Pac-12 regular-season title since 2018 when they visit the Washington Huskies on Saturday afternoon. Fourth-ranked Arizona (21-2, 11-1) is coming off a 72-60 win Thursday at Washington State, its fifth in a row, while Washington (13-9, 8-4) blew out ASU 87-64 in Seattle on Thursday night. The Wildcats beat the Huskies 95-79 in Tucson on Jan. 3 and have won five of the last six meetings with UW.
Rams overcome injuries, dig deep in rally to win Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even the star-studded Los Angeles Rams have a limit to the number of injuries they can withstand, and they were all but out of playmakers in the second half of the Super Bowl. But the Rams still had MVP Cooper Kupp, and they still had...
