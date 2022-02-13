Clarence Page: GOP's 'legitimate' riot gaffe shows Liz Cheney's 'willing hostages' label got it right

Rep Liz Cheney’s campaign account and her leadership political action committee gave zero dollars to Republicans in the final fundraising quarter of 2021, Federal Election Commission documents show.The increasingly embattled Republican went from being one of the most prolific fundraisers for Republicans in her capacity as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference to withholding her sizeable campaign coffers. When Ms Cheney was chairwoman, her Cowboy PAC gave prolifically to Republicans. In 2020, it gave $358,700 to House Republican incumbents and challengers alike, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.Ms Cheney raised $20.5m between the months of October and December...
