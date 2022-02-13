ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarence Page: GOP's 'legitimate' riot gaffe shows Liz Cheney's 'willing hostages' label got it right

Times Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn their haste to rebuke two Republican members of Congress who have condemned the Jan....

www.timesdaily.com

The Independent

GOP at war: Romney vows to go head to head with Trump with fundraiser for Liz Cheney

Sen Mitt Romney said he would raise money for Rep Liz Cheney after the Republican National Committee censured the Republican congresswoman and fellow critic of President Donald Trump. “I don’t think I’d be invited to campaign but I’m going to support her through a fundraiser,” the Utah Republican told The Independent. Mr Romney was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Mr Trump for his role in inciting the 6 January riot on Capitol Hill last year when supporters of the former president’s barged into the halls of Congress in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential...
HuffingtonPost

Liz Cheney Warns Critics Of Jan. 6 Investigation Exactly What To Expect

Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) on Thursday took a defiant stand against Republican critics of the House select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot. “Those who do not wish the truth of Jan. 6 to come out have predictably resorted to attacking the process — claiming it is tainted and political,” Cheney wrote in a scathing Wall Street Journal op-ed headlined “The Jan. 6 Committee Won’t Be Intimidated.’”
The Independent

Liz Cheney did not donate to any Republicans during last fundraising quarter

Rep Liz Cheney’s campaign account and her leadership political action committee gave zero dollars to Republicans in the final fundraising quarter of 2021, Federal Election Commission documents show.The increasingly embattled Republican went from being one of the most prolific fundraisers for Republicans in her capacity as chairwoman of the House Republican Conference to withholding her sizeable campaign coffers. When Ms Cheney was chairwoman, her Cowboy PAC gave prolifically to Republicans. In 2020, it gave $358,700 to House Republican incumbents and challengers alike, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.Ms Cheney raised $20.5m between the months of October and December...
The Independent

Liz Cheney hits back at GOP critics of Jan 6 committee and previews hearings

House January 6 select committee vice-chair Liz Cheney said the panel’s upcoming hearings will disprove Republican claims that the probe is “tainted and political”.In an opinion column published on Thursday in the Wall Street Journal, the Wyoming Republican representative said the select committee will use public hearings to show lies told by former president Donald Trump and his allies “provoked the violence on January 6th,” the day a mob of the ex-president’s supporters stormed the Capitol in the worst attack on America’s legislature since the 1814 Burning of Washington. Ms Cheney, the daughter of former vice president Dick Cheney,...
NBC News

GOP congresswoman shows Republicans can't have it both ways with Trump

WASHINGTON — If it’s Friday ... President Biden goes one-on-one in interview with NBC’s Lester Holt. ... Barack Obama speaks to House Democrats. ... Another GOP ad goes after Fauci. ... Covid hospitalizations plummet. ... NBC’s Benjy Sarlin breaks down how states are flush with cash (for now)… And are you ready for some football on Sunday?
MSNBC

On mishandling sensitive records, the GOP discovers new standards

Given the ferocity of the Republican Party’s obsession with Hillary Clinton’s email protocols six years ago, it stands to reason that leading GOP voices must be absolutely furious with Donald Trump, right? After all, Republicans left little doubt that they care passionately about how officials handle sensitive materials — and the degree to which politicians disqualify themselves from high office when they put documents at risk.
