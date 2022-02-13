Clarence Page: GOP's 'legitimate' riot gaffe shows Liz Cheney's 'willing hostages' label got it right

Sen Mitt Romney said he would raise money for Rep Liz Cheney after the Republican National Committee censured the Republican congresswoman and fellow critic of President Donald Trump. “I don’t think I’d be invited to campaign but I’m going to support her through a fundraiser,” the Utah Republican told The Independent. Mr Romney was one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Mr Trump for his role in inciting the 6 January riot on Capitol Hill last year when supporters of the former president’s barged into the halls of Congress in an attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 4 DAYS AGO