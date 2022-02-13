ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Super Bowl: Football Fans Party In Downtown LA

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 1 day ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of football fans partied in downtown Los Angeles near L.A. Live the night before the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals face off in the Super Bowl.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nwRUn_0eD6j6rL00

(Credit: CBS)

There was no shortage of excitement downtown with L.A. Live filled with thousands of people celebrating, drinking, eating and shopping.

“You can’t beat it here,” said Buffalo Bills fan Bethany Alt.

Michelle Alt was equally as excited despite their team failing to make it past the NFC Divisional round.

“We’ve been having a great time here,” said Michelle. “L.A. is amazing!”

Many of the Bengals fans that braved the cross-country trip were excited to ditch the snowy streets for the sunny shores of L.A.

“There was snow on the ground when we left Cincinnati, so 32 degrees,” said Bengals fan Christy Webster. “We get here and we are loving the sunshine and it’s awesome.”

Rams fans were excited to see their hometown team play in their own city.

“It’s great,” said Art De La Rosa. “I brought my grandsons. We had a great time at the NFL experience. It’s beautiful. It’s wonderful. We’re going to take it. Rams, baby! All the way!”

Despite the rivalry, fans downtown was happy to celebrate the two teams making it to the big game and were excited to watch their favorite teams in tomorrow’s big game.

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

3 people most to blame for Bengals losing Super Bowl 56 to Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will need to reevaluate what happened in the final minutes of their Super Bowl 56 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. The clock struck midnight on this year’s cinderella, as the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the final minutes of Super Bowl 56, 23-20.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
CBS Sports

2022 Super Bowl: 'Mattress Mack' places record $5M bet on Bengals, has $9.5M total on Cincinnati to beat Rams

Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is really swinging for the fences in Super Bowl LVI. The Houston-area mattress salesman has placed a $5 million wager on the Cincinnati Bengals moneyline with Caesars Sportsbook -- the largest bet any legal sportsbook has ever taken. So what's the second largest bet Caesars Sportsbook specifically has ever taken? A prior, $4.5 million wager from McIngvale on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown La#American Football#Football Fans Party#Cbsla#Nfc Divisional#Bengals
NBC Sports

Edelman recalls Belichick's wise message to Pats during Super Bowl week

When you're preparing for the Super Bowl, it helps to have a head coach who's been there before. A lot. The Patriots made five trips to the Super Bowl during Julian Edelman's 12-year tenure in New England. But by the time Edelman arrived in 2009, head coach Bill Belichick had already experienced six Super Bowls of his own -- four with the Patriots and two as the New York Giants' defensive coordinator -- and gone 5-1 in those contests.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NFL Teams
Los Angeles Rams
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2022: 56 things you should know about Super Bowl LVI as Rams face Bengals at SoFi Stadium in L.A.

The Super Bowl is just hours away, ready to kick off on Sunday. After the biggest season in NFL history, we're down to two teams: the Bengals and the Rams. The two sides couldn't be more different on the surface, one defying all odds to reach this point and the other realizing its on-paper potential. But they figure to make for must-see TV on the biggest stage in football.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Super Bowl LVI: 9 Georgia connections to watch Sunday

The final game of the NFL postseason kicks off tonight when the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. While the Falcons are stuck watching the big game at home like the rest of us, there are a handful of players and coaches with connections to the state of Georgia. Here are nine to watch in tonight’s matchup.
NFL
extratv

Celebrities Reveal Their Super Bowl LVI Pick — Rams or Bengals!

We are only two days away from the Super Bowl LVI game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals!. On Thursday, Drake revealed that he is betting nearly $500,000 in what looks like Bitcoin for the Rams to win, and another $800,000 on Odell Beckham Jr. to catch a touchdown and run more than 62.5 receiving yards. If he wins all of his bets, he would rake in over $2 million!
NFL
Hot 99.1

I am Picking the Bengals to Win Super Bowl 56 in LA

It's finally here. Super Bowl 56 is upon us and I can't wait. It's been a long season as it has indeed been the longest season in NFL history. Here is my quick take on my Super Bowl prediction from the Times Union:. The Cincinnati Bengals will win the Super...
NFL
Quick Country 96.5

Who is Minnesota Rooting For to Win Super Bowl LVI?

Sunday's Super Bowl LVI pits the Cincinnati Bengals against the Los Angeles Rams. So who does Minnesota want to win the big game?. While Minnesota's own NFL team isn't represented in the Super Bowl again this year (sorry about that), that doesn't mean the Land of 10,000 Lakes doesn't have a strong interest in who we want to win the 56th annual NFL championship.
NFL
GiantsCountry

Super Bowl LVI: Game Info, Odds, Notes, and More

Teacher versus student is just one of the many storylines of this weekend's Super Bowl LVI game. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor will try to match wits against his old boss, Rams head coach Sean McVay. Before being hired by the Bengals in 2019, Taylor was the Rams' quarterbacks coach and a part of the Rams' failed Super Bowl LIII quest.
NFL
Times-Leader

Annual Super Bowl Poll leans to Cincinnati

A day that should be a national holiday. Whether it’s the game, commercials, half-time show, the possibilities for financial gains (or losses), it’s the one sporting event that everyone tunes into. It arrived one week later than normal this season because the NFL expanded the regular season and...
NFL
manisteenews.com

NFL Super Bowl Picks: The Los Angeles Rams win it all

LA Rams -4 Moneyline: -198 Rams/+166 Bengals. McLain's Pick: Los Angeles Rams 35, Cincinnati Bengals 34. There's something to be said about a team heating up right as the playoffs start – you simply can't count them out, and at times, they become a 'team of destiny,' so to speak. This year, it's the Cincinnati Bengals. There's something special about this group, and quarterback Joe Burrow has a lot to do with it.
NFL
CBS LA

Super Bowl: House Divided For Two SoCal Natives

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – It’s not unusual for a couple to have fun competition, but the stakes are raised when it comes to football — and the big game! Zak and Kalika Johnson may live under one roof as husband and wife but when it comes to which team they’re cheering for in Super Bowl LVI, they couldn’t be more divided. “I love it. It’s great to have some rivalry, have some competition in the house,” said Kalika. “We smack talk all the time so the games only enhance that to the next level,” said Zak. Kalika, a Southern California native, says she became...
NFL
CBS LA

Super Bowl: Bengals Faithful Gather In Arts District For Tailgate

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Coming all the way from Cinncinati, Bengals fans descended up Los Angeles Arts District to celebrate before their team goes head-to-head against the Los Angeles Rams. “There’s been a lot of tears and hugs when we won that first playoff game,” said superfan Bengals Jim. “I have never hugged so many strangers in my life. I cried with so many people, so fun seeing our Bengals community come together on this.” (Credit: CBS) The team is hoping to continue this Cinderella run after winning their first playoff game in over 30 years and returning to the Super Bowl for the...
NFL
CBS LA

Blue And Gold Pylons, Recorded Message From Matthew Stafford Greet Bengals Fans Arriving At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Who dey? They are the Cincinnati Bengals’ most ardent fans making the trek to enemy territory to see their team in the Super Bowl for the first time in 33 years. Fans in their Bengals gear started trickling into LAX Friday morning ahead of the Super Bowl, where their team will face off with the Los Angeles Rams at nearby SoFi Stadium. “I think most of Cincinnati coming down, so get ready LA,” said one fan in a Bengals hoodie, face mask, and cap. The #LAX pylons will glow blue and yellow tonight through Sunday as our city cheers...
NFL
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
94K+
Followers
20K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy