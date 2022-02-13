Super Bowl: Football Fans Party In Downtown LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Thousands of football fans partied in downtown Los Angeles near L.A. Live the night before the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals face off in the Super Bowl.

There was no shortage of excitement downtown with L.A. Live filled with thousands of people celebrating, drinking, eating and shopping.

“You can’t beat it here,” said Buffalo Bills fan Bethany Alt.

Michelle Alt was equally as excited despite their team failing to make it past the NFC Divisional round.

“We’ve been having a great time here,” said Michelle. “L.A. is amazing!”

Many of the Bengals fans that braved the cross-country trip were excited to ditch the snowy streets for the sunny shores of L.A.

“There was snow on the ground when we left Cincinnati, so 32 degrees,” said Bengals fan Christy Webster. “We get here and we are loving the sunshine and it’s awesome.”

Rams fans were excited to see their hometown team play in their own city.

“It’s great,” said Art De La Rosa. “I brought my grandsons. We had a great time at the NFL experience. It’s beautiful. It’s wonderful. We’re going to take it. Rams, baby! All the way!”

Despite the rivalry, fans downtown was happy to celebrate the two teams making it to the big game and were excited to watch their favorite teams in tomorrow’s big game.