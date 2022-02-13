Top Asian News 5:17 p.m. GMT

US, Japan, South Korea meet in Hawaii to discuss North Korea

HONOLULU (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his Japanese and South Korean counterparts Saturday in Hawaii to discuss the threat posed by nuclear-armed North Korea after Pyongyang began the year with a series of missile tests. Blinken said at a news conference after the meeting that North Korea was “in a phase of provocation” and the three countries condemned the recent missile launches. “We are absolutely united in our approach, in our determination,” Blinken said after his talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong. He said the countries were “very closely consulting” on further steps they may take in response to North Korea, but didn’t offer specifics.

For Asian American women, Olympics reveal a harsh duality

BEIJING (AP) — Across two pandemic Olympics set in Asian countries, Asian American women fronting the Games have encountered a whiplashing duality — prized on the global stage for their medal-winning talent, buffeted by the escalating crisis of racist abuse at home. The world’s most elite and international sporting event, which pits athletes and countries against each other, underscores along the way the crude reality that many Asian women face: of only being seen when they have something to offer. “It’s like Asian American women can’t win,” says Jeff Yang, an author and cultural critic. “Asian American female athletes, like most Asian American women in many other spaces, are seen as worthy when they can deliver … and then disposed of otherwise.” The issue is playing out at the Beijing Winter Games, the third straight Olympics set in Asia and the second held during the unrelenting global coronavirus crisis — and playing out, too, during a rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans.

‘Sheer tenacity’: Taiwan skier falls on slope, picks self up

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — When 19-year old Maggie Lee fell on her first run down the slope and missed one of the early gates, it looked like the abrupt end of her first Olympics. The teenager from Taiwan, who is competing under her Chinese name, Lee Wen-Yi, was already an unlikely candidate for the Winter Olympics. Taiwan is a subtropical island that only sees snow in its high mountains — and then only sporadically. So the only times Lee could ski were during school holidays when she would travel to Japan with her ski-instructor parents. She later trained in Europe, and her father would drive her to competitions, zigzagging between countries.

BEIJING DIARY: A segmented city, ideal for pandemic Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — At a hotel in Beijing’s Olympic Park, two signs compete for attention, draped across a fence against a deep blue backdrop. “Together for a shared future,” says one, trumpeting the 2022 Winter Games’ official slogan. Directly to its left, in big white letters, another warns: “Closed loop area. Don’t cross the line.” “You can’t go that way,” says a black-clad guard outside the China National Convention Center Hotel. “Everything’s separate.” Visitors may find this ironic — hypocritical, even. It’s not. For Beijing, the capital of a nation where the characters for “city” and “wall” can overlap, it has become part of the DNA.

Man accused of blasphemy stoned to death by mob in Pakistan

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — An enraged mob stoned to death a middle-aged man for allegedly desecrating the Quran in a remote village in eastern Pakistan, police said Sunday. The custodian of a local mosque said he saw the man burning the Muslim holy book inside the mosque Saturday evening and told others before informing police, according to police spokesman Chaudhry Imran. The violence took place in a village in the district of Khanewal in Punjab province. Imran said police rushed to the scene, where a man was found surrounded by an angry crowd. Officer Mohammad Iqbal and two subordinates tried to take custody of the man but the group began throwing stones at them, seriously injuring Iqbal and slightly injuring the other two officers.

Big waves drown 11 people on Indonesia beach despite warning

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Eleven people drowned after being dragged by big waves on a beach in Indonesia’s East Java province despite warnings to avoid the sea, officials said Sunday. They were part of a group of 24 people from several villages who took part in a local ritual that involves swimming in the ocean on Saturday night, officials from the Surabaya Search and Rescue Agency said. A 2-year-old girl was among the 13 survivors at the Payangan beach in Jember district, the officials said. They were being treated at a health clinic. “A local resident warned them not to go into the sea because of big waves but they ignored it,” said chief rescuer I Wayan Suyatna.

Ex-Afghan president: Biden order on frozen funds an atrocity

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s former president on Sunday called a White House order to unfreeze $3.5 billion in Afghan assets held in the U.S. for families of 9/11 victims an atrocity against the Afghan people. Former President Hamid Karzai at a packed news conference sought the help of Americans, particularly the families of the thousands killed in the 9/11 terrorist attacks, to press President Joe Biden to rescind last week’s order. He called it “unjust and unfair,” saying Afghans have also been victims of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Bin Laden was brought to Afghanistan by Afghan warlords after being expelled from Sudan in 1996.

BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Swimmers plunge in icy lake near Olympics

BEIJING (AP) — Sixty-year-old Chen Jieyu dove into the murky water of Houhai Lake, covered partially in a layer of ice and snow. Snowflakes were falling, and she had on just a regular red swimsuit, her arms and legs exposed. It was 21 degrees Fahrenheit (minus-6 degrees Celsius) outside. As the Winter Olympics carry on just a short distance away inside the bubble, Beijing residents are enjoying their own traditional winter games by the lake situated in Xicheng district. “Actually anyone can do it, anyone will be cold,” said Chen, who said their icy swims should also be considered a Winter Olympics event.

EXPLAINER: Halfway through Olympics, what’s happened so far?

BEIJING (AP) — Halfway through the world’s second pandemic Olympics, lots has happened. We have a doping scandal out of Russia, an American skier who faltered unexpectedly, and a lot of people in full protective medical gear managing — perhaps against the odds — to keep COVID contained through the Games’ first week. What are the most noteworthy things to think about so far? Here, AP’s interim global sports editor, Howie Rumberg, breaks it down. WHAT STANDS OUT TO YOU THE MOST? Despite all the restrictions and COVID protocols and a general lack of that Olympic spirit that engulfs a host city during the Games, the athletes are still enthralling.

New Zealand tries old earworm hits to flush out protesters

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Some countries might send in a riot squad to disperse trespassing protesters. In New Zealand, authorities turned on the sprinklers and Barry Manilow. Initial moves to try and flush out several hundred protesters who have been camped on Parliament’s grassy grounds since Tuesday had little effect. The protesters, who have been voicing their opposition to coronavirus vaccine mandates, responded to the soaking from the sprinklers by digging trenches and installing makeshift drainpipes to divert the water. When a downpour hit Saturday, their numbers only grew. Protesters brought in bales of straw, which they scattered on the increasingly sodden grounds at Parliament.