In the first of what could be three contests in a little more than three weeks, Gonzaga defeated St. Mary’s 74 – 58 in a game that was tougher than the final score indicated. The Zags were led by Drew Timme with 25 points on 11 for 16 from the field and 5 assists. Chet Holmgren had another double/double with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Andrew Nembhard was outstanding with 16 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists and no turnovers. St Mary’s was led by Tommy Kuhse off the bench with 16 points and Matthias Tass chipped in 14.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO