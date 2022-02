Castles in Their Bones by Laura Sebastian defied all our expectations except one: We knew we’d love it. And we did. When I picked up Castles in Their Bones, I had no idea what I was getting myself into, and I mean that in the absolute best way. The synopsis, while sounding just unique enough, still gave me the feeling that I at least had some idea of what to expect, especially after having read Laura Sebastian’s Ash Princess Trilogy. I just…I can’t express how much I loved being thrown for a loop—and not just once but many, many times.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO