We’ve all seen the many articles during the past two years: “Internal communication is now more important than ever,” and “Leaders need to communicate with employees more than ever before.” These statements are true, but like many people, you may have found yourselves wondering, “Yeah, but what exactly does that mean? What does more communication look like, exactly? How do we go about it?” These are important questions because I’m sure many people have also had the misfortune of feeling pressured or forced into seemingly communicative activities that felt counterproductive, stressful, or like a waste of time.

CAREER DEVELOPMENT & ADVICE ・ 1 DAY AGO