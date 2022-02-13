THE FOLKLORE OF PLANTS: Cacao

“Love, n. A temporary insanity curable by marriage or by the removal of the patient from the influences under which he incurred the disorder.” – Ambrose Bierce, “The Devil’s Dictionary”. Terrible old cynic, was our Mr. Bierce. Believing chocolate was a gift from the gods,...
The spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) conjures up a retro 1980s vibe. It’s a laid-back plant and very easy to propagate, because its baby plants hang from long stems, so you can pull them off and plant them separately. The long, arching leaves come in two main types of variegation: “Vittatum” with central creamy-white stripes flanked by a band of green on each side, and its opposite, “Variegatum”, with green leaves and white margins. It’s non-toxic to cats and dogs.
As a kid, I read that new tomato transplants could be started by breaking off suckers and sticking them into potting soil to make new roots. I tried this, and even without a humidity dome, the sucker rooted itself within two weeks. Thrilled to have found a whole new way of making plants, I tried taking cuttings from shrubs and trees. When these weren’t as successful as the tomato, I began to wonder why some plants make better cuttings than others.
To kick off the Healthier by Dole recipe series, Dole is introducing 10 Big Game Day Vegan Tailgate ideas that can be served as entrées, side dishes, desserts and drinks. The snackable and shareable dishes and drinks represent healthier versions of American tailgate classics like fries, wings, tater tots, macaroni and cheese and much more.
Do you consider yourself a vegetarian? Maybe you’re a flexitarian or vegan? What about an old fashioned meat eater? Whether you’re looking to impress a date, or a long time mate, a Valentine’s Day meal cooked by you can do just the trick. And you don’t even have to be vegan to enjoy these meals by Morningstar Farms.
Daiya is expanding its newly reformulated plant-based cream cheeze line with a fresh new Garlic & Herb flavor that appeals to "vegans, flexitarians, reducitarians and plant-based explorers alike." This new flavor from the trusted plant-based cheese brand is made with real pieces of roasted garlic and herbs in a decadent, super creamy plant-based cream cheeze spread.
Since launching plant-based chicken-style nuggets, discs and patties, Simulate is now introducing plant-based boneless wings. The plant-powered hot wings are made with wheat flour, soy protein concentrate, soybean oil, yellow corn flour and water, and a sauce consisting of aged cayenne peppers, vinegar, sea salt and garlic powder. With eight grams of protein per serving, the meat-free wing alternatives make quick and easy snacks, appetizers and sizes, especially since they take 10 minutes or less to prep.
The Hip Pop CBD Kombucha is being launched by the brand in the UK to provide consumers with a way to enjoy the nutritional benefits of the probiotic tea along with the relaxing properties of CBD. The teas come in three flavor options including Cherry & Blackberry, Passionfruit & Guava...
With a tech recruitment drive in Europe, IKEA is attempting to capture the interests of sustainably minded potential employees using plant-based 3D-printed meatballs. IKEA is known for its meatballs and for some time now, it has also been offering plant-based alternatives that have significantly lower carbon footprints than traditional meatballs. In a new campaign video directed at sustainable tech hires, IKEA invites cyber guardians and aspiring architects alike to meet for a job interview over 3D-printed meatballs.
Zones: 8–10 Bloom time: Late spring. Conditions: Partial shade; moist, well-drained soil. This is a hard-to-find plant. Both its evergreen foliage and flower petals are strappy and thin. Spider azalea packs a lot of color into a small package. 2. Leatherleaf viburnum. Name: Viburnum rhytidophyllum. Zones: 5–8 Bloom...
A hybrid of two Tropical Asian Crinums, Queen Emma grows up to 7 feet tall, forming clumps in sun or dappled light. It features purple foliage and fragrant white-and-purple flowers much of the year. Propagate by division.
I’ve always heard you should plant potatoes on Presidents’ Day around here. It’s worked for me. Some people say you should plant potatoes a week earlier, on Valentine’s Day. That way, you can avoid going to a fancy restaurant with your significant other. I can see the logic in that. A fellow gardener from Fayetteville told me he got a successful harvest from potatoes he planted last year during…
In the lush upcountry of Kauai, above the foothills of Kapaa, Lydgate Farms is proudly carrying on the legacy of Hawaiian small-scale sustainable farming. Rich in botanicals, fruits, honey and cacao, the property is a bountiful oasis — and the source of some of the best chocolate in the world.
Peas are often the first thing that gets planted in my garden each year. I am talking about garden peas, like English peas or sugar peas. I am not talking about southern peas like black eyed peas… they love hot weather. Garden peas do not like our hot summer weather in the Carolinas. Plus, they are not bothered by frost or light freezes. Pea blossoms can be damaged by cold weather, so they grow best in late winter into spring as opposed to fall into winter.
Beneath the rainforests of South America lives a fungus that consumes 50,000 leaves a day without ever coming to the surface. It relies on ants to bring it food in exchange for nutrients. This unlikely partnership starred in Sir David Attenborough’s new wildlife series The Green Planet, available now on BBC iPlayer. Evolutionary biologist Dr Pepijn Kooij speaks to Amy Barrett about this special relationship.
COLORADO SPRINGS — Want to surprise your Valentine with chocolate? Get the best of the best with Cacao Chemistry! Cacao Chemistry has been business since Dec. 2014. Originally, the shop focused on working special events and farmer’s markets. But as the shop grew in popularity, Travis Ashing and Sam Lang chose to open a retail location. […]
Indoor gardening is hot, trendy, and actually good for you at the same time…especially bringing more tropical / foliage plants into the home. Many are now ‘Plant Parents’. We all have seen the research that’s been done about the benefits of foliage plants in our homes and offices…clean air, makes us feel good, they look good, form of gardening, helps students’ study better, improves office cultures, and on and on. But sometimes growing plants indoors can be a bit of a challenge, especially if you don’t have a bright or sunny location or just don’t have a good track record with indoor plants. In many homes and offices, additional lighting may be needed to be more successful with your indoor plants. But if you are looking for the easiest plants to grow in your home and office, here are a few indoor plants that I think are the easiest for you to grow.
Although emblematic of equatorial locales, the hibiscus genus offers astounding versatility — gracing gardens from north to south with winter-hardy species in addition to tropical ones. Hibiscus plants are iconically identified by their watermelon red, saucer-shaped blooms, punctuated by bright sparks of pollen. Depending on the species and cultivar,...
Plants are a great way to bring the outside in and add a pop of colour to your home. And while some indoor plants—like the notoriously finicky fiddle-leaf fig—are high-maintenance, others can thrive just about anywhere. From trendy cascading plants to sturdy succulents, we’ve rounded up 20 pretty indoor plants that are easy to care for.
Bubblegum Stuff's 'Mini Plant Life Support' is an amusing way for consumers to keep their plants hydrated. As mentioned in the description, "the "Mini Plant Life Support Drip is an easy and comical way to take care of your indoor house or office plants." It is designed to look like a medical IV drip bag with the intended use as a self-watering tool for small plants.
