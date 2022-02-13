ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Tucker Carlson is selling shirts that support truckers and play on his own name. A former Fox correspondent says it's just another way to profit off the protests.

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

Fox News host Tucker Carlson

Janos Kummer/Getty Images

  • Fox News hosts have applauded anti-vaccine mandate protests by truckers in Canada.
  • Host Tucker Carlson is even selling shirts in support of truckers that play on his own name.
  • A former Fox News correspondent told CNN it's both a way to make more money and "insanity."

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is selling shirts that support the truckers protesting vaccine mandates and also play on his own name.

Carlson's shirts have the phrase "I ❤️ Truckers," with the r and s inserted into his name. His website has the shirts listed for $35.

On January 29, Canadian truckers began protesting cross-border COVID-19 vaccine mandates in Ottawa.

Insider previously reported that Diane Deans, the chair of Ottawa's police board, said the protests have turned into a "nationwide insurrection. " Ottawa was also put under a state of emergency and on Saturday, police began clearing out protesters who have been blocking a bridge on the US-Canada border for the past five days.

Protesters represent a minority of Canada's truckers since almost 90% have already been vaccinated, Insider previously reported.

The protests have garnered support from former US President Donald Trump and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. Several hosts on Fox News have also applauded the protests, The New York Times reported.

Former Fox correspondent Carl Cameron told CNN's Pamela Brown that Carlson selling the shirts is a way for him to profit off the protests. "It's really bizarre," Cameron said.

Cameron called Fox News' support for the trucker protests "hypocritical," noting that 90% of their employees are vaccinated while the remaining 10% are tested for COVID-19 daily.

"It strikes me as a tremendous amount of hypocrisy for these opinion hosts to be cheering on these truckers that are doing some considerable economic damage to Canada as well as to the US and essentially they're already vaccinated for the most part," Cameron said. "So there's a tremendous amount of hypocrisy and it comes down to one thing, they wanna have more eyeballs which gets them more money. Money and power is what drives a lot of the right-wing cable."

Cameron told CNN that Fox News is now "picking on a neighbor country" and suggesting these protests occur in the US which is "the type of stuff that comes to the possibility of inciting violence."

He added that the network's hosts are pushing misinformation and disinformation that could harm people in the US and Canada, calling it "insanity."

Fox News did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 50

DonTheCon Loser
20h ago

We have freedom. You people run around with usa 🇺🇸 flags and wearing red white and blue, but really hate USA 🇺🇸. You are hurting our auto industry, there employees and our supply chain. That is not AMERICA first. It’s white privilege and profits first.

Reply(2)
9
Patriotic Liaisons
1d ago

There are only 2 sides - Freedom Fighter or Bootlicker. You decide what you are.

Reply(3)
9
