Henderson, Tenn– Fresh off the win against No. 2 Thomas More, the Freed-Hardeman women's basketball team picked up another road victory Saturday against Shawnee State 86-55. The Lady Lions (18-9, 10-9 MSC) came out shooting, starting the game on a 10-1 run. Shawnee State (4-17, 3-14 MSC) did have their fair share of runs in the first half, tying the game at 25 just before the half. Despite the hot start, and as a result of the multiple runs by the Bears, the Lady Lions led by just five, 30-25, at the break.

HENDERSON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO