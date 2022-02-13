Kearny over Ridgefield Park - Girls basketball recap
Ava Hyams had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead Kearny to a 58-17 victory over Ridgefield Park in Kearny. Natalie Osorio...www.nj.com
Ava Hyams had 22 points and 12 rebounds to lead Kearny to a 58-17 victory over Ridgefield Park in Kearny. Natalie Osorio...www.nj.com
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0