This month I had a total of 13 transactions of which 3 sales. The first month of the new year is over and what a month it has been, as stocks have been dropping ever since January started. A potential reason is the expected rate hikes that will lead to lower discount rates. As my portfolio is focused on stable companies with a lower valuation the drop wasn't as steep. Nevertheless, the returns were still negative. Due to the expected rate hikes, I decided to close two positions, which I think will do a lot worse in a higher rate environment. The other position that I sold was due to valuation concerns.

