The Real Reason Why the NFL Doesn't Pay Super Bowl Halftime Performers

By Irene Richardson
countryliving.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom humble trumpets to trapeze tricks (re: Lady Gaga’s wild 2017 entrance ), the Super Bowl Halftime show has evolved since college marching bands were the main act. It’s home to the moments that launched a thousand memes (hi, left shark) and legendary performances by Beyoncé, the artist formerly known as...

POPSUGAR

Mary J. Blige's Mirrored Thigh-High Boots Just Won the Super Bowl

Mary J. Blige outshined the Vince Lombardi Trophy on Sunday during a star-studded performance at the 2022 Super Bowl in Inglewood, CA. As the Cincinnati Bengals and LA Rams took a moment to regroup during halftime, Blige, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem, and Snoop Dogg hit the field for a history-making halftime show that left fans shouting for more. While belting out a medley of hip-hop hits, Blige sparkled from head to toe in a custom white Peter Dundas outfit covered in a shimmering leopard-print design.
NFL
The Big Lead

Snoop Dogg Caught Smoking Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

Snoop Dogg was part of Super Bowl LVI's epic halftime show on Sunday, joining Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and Mary J. Blige. They turned in an incredible performance the masses on social media loved. An eagle-eyed cameraman caught Snoop "warming up" for the performance a few minutes before he went on.
NFL
NBC Sports

Who is singing the national anthem at Super Bowl 2022? Performer this year, average length, time, date, how to watch Rams vs. Bengals

Super Bowl LVI is just one day away and this year’s pregame entertainment including the performance of the national anthem is set. Grammy Award-nominated country music artist Mickey Guyton will sing the national anthem ahead of kickoff between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. Super Bowl 2022 will take place on Sunday, February 13 on NBC and Peacock.
NFL
The Spun

Watch Danica Patrick’s First Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

It’s Super Bowl Sunday. For most fans, the most-exciting part of the day is the game itself, pitting the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals. For others, though, it’s the commercials. Companies across the world spend millions of dollars to promote their businesses on the biggest television...
NFL
The Spun

Look: A Rams Player Proposed After Winning The Super Bowl

A Los Angeles Rams player had two rings after winning the Super Bowl on Sunday night…. Los Angeles Rams defensive back Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend following his team’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday evening. Rapp got down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend,...
NFL
Essence

Jay-Z And Blue Ivy's Fanciest Father-Daughter Moments

From walking the field at the Super Bowl to being courtside at the season's biggest NBA game, Jay and Blue's daddy-daughter dates are just different. At only 10 years old, we know that Blue Ivy Carter has been making history in music, with many assuming that she will follow her iconic mother and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer father into the industry. The star kid already has a Grammy to sip out of, and an MTV Video Music Award, BET Award and NAACP Image Award on the mantel. But Jay-Z and Beyoncé’s eldest child also seems to be a big sports lover. We were reminded of that when she was by the Roc Nation Sports founder’s side in the box seats on Monday. They attended the NFL playoff match between the LA Rams and Arizona Cardinals. The tween was photographed wearing a Roc Nation cap and showing off her chic personal style.
NFL
Deadline

Eminem Sticks It To NFL In Super Bowl Halftime Show; ‘8 Mile’ Rapper Takes A Knee During Hip-Hop Heavy Concert – Review

Hip-hop finally headlined the Super Bowl halftime today and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar came loaded for bear to represent. By the time the white boy born Marshall Mathers took a knee in an unspoken salute to banished quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s stance against racism and police violence, it was clear that this was not your Grandad’s classic rock show-and-tell. In fact, looks like the NFL just got tackled on its big day by five deft icons who decided not to play ball. Kicking off with 1999 tune “The Next Episode” and a chant from now Death Row...
NFL
Collider

The Best Super Bowl Commercials of 2022

Tonight, Sunday, February 13, the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams are going head-to-head at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Whether you're a longtime Bengals fan who can't believe that this is the first time in thirty years that they might have a shot at taking home a Super Bowl LVI ring or you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams to win on their home turf, you're probably also excited about the other big part of Super Bowl Sunday. And no, I'm not talking about the halftime show which is headlined by Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar, with American Sign Language performances by deaf rappers Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe. I'm talking about Super Bowl Commercials. The thing that keeps everyone entertained whether they're excited about the Super Bowl or the superb owls.
NFL
Sporting News

Who is Mary J. Blige? Age, net worth, hometown & more to know about Super Bowl halftime performer

Everyone step aside. The Queen of Hip-Hop Soul is coming through. Mary J. Blige is set to join Dr. Dre, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar on Sunday at SoFi Stadium for the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. The five music legends have combined for a total of 43 Grammy Awards and produced numerous hit songs, so they are expected to deliver stellar performances when the Bengals and Rams head to their locker rooms.
FOOTBALL
Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
NBC News

Super Bowl 2022: The most notable commercials released so far

Super Bowl Sunday will be, per usual, jam packed with ads. And, as they have done in recent years, many advertisers already released their spots on social media in the days leading up to the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. This year, a highly...
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

JAY-Z Is In Full Dad Mode With Blue Ivy Carter At The Super Bowl Ahead Of Kickoff: Watch

Happy Super Bowl Sunday! Now that game day is finally upon us, so many of our favourite celebrities have flocked to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California to watch the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals, including Kanye West, who documented his view from the stands alongside YG, 2 Chainz, Tyga, and his two oldest kids on his own Instagram page this afternoon.
NFL
NESN

Twitter Shreds NBC Super Bowl Broadcast After Mickey Guyton Anthem Error

The NBC broadcast got off to an inexcusably rough start during Sunday’s coverage of Super Bowl LVI as the network mixed up singers Jhené Aiko and Mickey Guyton during the live rendition of the National Anthem. Aiko, a Los Angeles native, first sang “America the Beautiful” before Guyton,...
NFL
Popculture

Super Bowl Halftime Show: Eminem Kneels Despite Reported NFL Denial

Eminem kneeled during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show on Sunday night in Los Angeles, despite reportedly being told not to. After performing "Lose Yourself" during the medley of hip-hop hits orchestrated by Dr. Dre, Eminem held a kneeling position next to Dre as he played a white piano. The kneel was seen as a show of support for former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who kneeled during performances of the National Anthem before games in the 2016 season to protest police brutality and racial inequality.
NFL
People

Odell Beckham Jr. Kisses Pregnant Girlfriend Lauren Wood's Baby Bump After Super Bowl Win

Odell Beckham Jr.'s baby waited just a little longer to arrive so dad could win the Vince Lombardi Trophy first. After the Los Angeles Rams were victorious over the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl 56 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, Beckham Jr., 29, was seen embracing his girlfriend, model Lauren Wood, and kissing her baby bump.
NFL
Popculture

Jhene Aiko, 'America the Beautiful' Singer for Super Bowl 2022: What to Know

Singer Jhené Aiko will deliver the 2022 Super Bowl's traditional "America the Beautiful" performance and many watchers may be wanting to know about the Grammy nominee. Aiko was born in Los Angeles in 1988. Music runs in her family, being as her older sister is R&B singer Mila J. Aiko got her music industry start by singing on projects from R&B group B2K, and one of her first solo outings was the track "Cherry Pie" for The Master of Disguise soundtrack in 2002.
MUSIC

