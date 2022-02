PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Fire & Rescue is in dire need of updates at their training and logistics facilities, according to Fire Chief Sarah Boone. "I came in 25 years ago and these were the exact same training facilities that I stepped into," Boone said of the facility off 122nd and Sandy in Northeast Portland. "We can't do and operate our mission-critical services without having the support facilities."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO