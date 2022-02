As the week in music comes to a close, HYPEBEAST has rounded up the best projects for the latest installment of Best New Tracks. This week’s list is led by releases from Saba and Nicki Minaj x Lil Baby who dropped the new album Few Good Things and the single “Do We Have A Problem?” respectively. Also joining this selection are offerings from Nardo Wick, BEAM, Obongjayar, Mitski and 2 Chainz, along with collaborations from Griselda titans Conway The Machine, Benny The Butcher and Westside Gunn, Queen Naija and Big Sean and $NOT and A$AP Rocky.

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO