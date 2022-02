The athletes wouldn’t dare take a knee — not in China. There would be no fists raised toward Xi Jingping or Vladimir Putin in the skybox, what with endorsements on the line. But young activists had briefed more than two-dozen members of Team USA in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, including selfie diplomacy at a ski lodge with Shaun White and the Tibetan flag. Last Friday night, then, the delegations marched into Beijing’s arena of agitprop, and the rebels stayed behind the scenes. A band of Olympians across multiple nations privately boycotted last week’s Opening Ceremony, Rolling Stone has learned, and...

PROTESTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO