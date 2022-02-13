ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Saudi Arabia gives 4% of Aramco to investment fund

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eBks4_0eD6esAT00

Saudi Arabia said Sunday it will transfer 4% of its stock in the state-run oil giant Aramco to its state investment fund, a nearly $80 billion infusion of cash as it tries to overhaul its energy-dependent economy.

The announcement on the state-run Saudi Press Agency comes as the oil firm is valued at just under $2 trillion and as oil trades above $90 a barrel — its highest level since 2014.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman the assertive son of King Salman, made the decision to transfer the stock, the state media report said. It will go to the Public Investment Fund the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, which has been Prince Mohammed's vehicle to invest in everything from Uber to British soccer team Newcastle United.

“His Highness added that the transfer of these shares is part of the kingdom’s long-term strategy aimed at supporting the restructuring of the national economy,” the report said. That will include creating private-sector jobs in the kingdom, it added.

Saudi Arabia reaped the benefits of a spike in oil prices after the coronavirus pandemic crashed prices at one point into negative territory, but it also sees the growing worldwide concern over climate change being fueled by burning fossil fuels. The Public Investment Fund also has invested in the electric car manufacturer Lucid Motors Inc. of Newark, California.

The kingdom remains the largest shareholder in the firm with some 94% of the company. The Saudi Arabian Oil Co. long has served as both the main economic engine in the kingdom and the main source of funds for its ruling Al Saud royal family.

Saudi Arabia offered a sliver of shares of the oil firm on Riyadh's Tadawul stock market in 2019.

A share of Aramco stood at 37.3 Saudi riyals, or $9.94, ahead of trading Sunday.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

$80 billion in Aramco shares moved to Saudi sovereign fund

Saudi Arabia has moved four percent of Aramco shares worth $80 billion in the world's biggest oil exporter to the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, authorities said on Sunday. Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler, announced the move as part of efforts to recalibrate the oil-dominated economy. The transfer is also the latest sign that Saudi Arabia wants to open up the oil giant and "crown jewel" of the Saudi economy, the Arab world's largest. The "transfer of four percent of Aramco shares to the Public Investment Fund (PIF)... is part of the kingdom's long-term strategy to support the restructuring of its economy," the crown prince was quoted as saying by the official Saudi Press Agency.
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Dubai committee to weigh in on Emirati billionaire's estate

A special judicial committee has been appointed to weigh in on potential legal disputes over the estate of Emirati billionaire Majid Al Futtaim, seen by many as a key pillar of Dubai s tourism and economic growth. Al Futtaim, whose eponymous company operates more than two dozen malls across the region, rose from working as a bank clerk to creating a $16 billion dollar business empire. He died in December. The Financial Times first reported over the weekend that Dubai’s ruler had appointed the committee amid reports of discord among his 10 heirs. “There is a Special Judicial Committee...
MIDDLE EAST
CNBC

Saudi Arabia and UAE could ease oil market volatility, IEA says

The UAE and Saudi Arabia are the two oil producers with the most spare production capacity and could help to relieve dwindling global oil inventories that have been among factors pushing prices towards $100 a barrel, deepening inflation worldwide. "These risks, which have broad economic implications, could be reduced if...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Saudi Arabia Is Doubling Down On Oil Production

The world’s largest oil exporter, Saudi Arabia, believes there will still be a market for its crude decades from now and plans to boost its production capacity while some other oil companies are limiting investments in oil in the energy transition, Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman, told TIME in an interview published on Sunday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
rigzone.com

Saudi Aramco Buys Aker BP's Shares In Cognite

Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Saudia Arabia’s energy giant Saudi Aramco, Cognite’s long-time digitalization partner in the Middle East, has acquired a 7.4 percent stake in Cognite. Cognite, an industrial software innovation firm, said...
BUSINESS
OilPrice.com

The Significance Of Saudi Arabia’s New Venture Capital Fund

During LEAP, a technology conference held in Riyadh, Saudi Aramco unveiled the launch of a $1 billion venture capital fund. This new fund will focus on the development of next-generation technologies and new business models, a clear sign that the country is aggressively pursuing Vision 2030. Other investments were announced...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aramco#Saudi Press Agency#British#Newcastle United#Lucid Motors Inc#The Saudi Arabian Oil Co#Tadawul
aithority.com

Aramco And Sutherland Sign Memorandum Of Understanding To Design, Develop And Implement Digital Infrastructure In Saudi Arabia

The MoU – focused on IoT-as-a-Service and Digital Business Services – expected to create more than 50,000 new jobs in the Kingdom. Sutherland, the digital transformation company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Arabian Oil Company (Aramco) to collaborate on designing, developing and implementing digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, boosting the local economy by creating over 50,000 jobs.
BUSINESS
Computer Weekly

Saudi Arabia to invest billions of dollars in technology and startups

Saudi Arabia is investing $6.4bn in the digital technologies of the future and the tech startups that will harness them. The announcement was made during a major new tech event, known as LEAP, in the Saudi capital Riyadh. Saudi Arabia has an emerging tech sector, with demand for IT rapidly...
BUSINESS
Reuters

BCA goes 'overweight' Brazil as more investors turn bullish on Lula

BRASILIA, Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Canadian research note calling ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a possible "savior" of Brazil's sluggish economy has stoked debate in financial markets over increasingly bullish foreign investors eyeing a return of the left-wing leader. BCA Research analysts raised their recommendation on Brazilian equities...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Uber
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Middle East
Country
Saudi Arabia
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Competing for 'another' country is nothing new

U.S.-born athletes have taken center stage at the Winter Olympics in Beijing — for the host country, that is, generating scrutiny of nationality-switching.Eileen Gu the prodigious — and, depending on who you ask, prodigal — freestyle skier who chose to compete for her mother's native China over her native U.S., has drawn critical coverage that has at times veered into plain racism and misogyny. But the likes of Gu and Jieruimi Shimisi — the Team China hockey goaltender (with no known Chinese heritage) formerly known as Jeremy Smith — are not the first to don the colors...
SPORTS
The Independent

India drops testing and quarantine for fully vaccinated travellers

From today, fully vaccinated British travellers no longer need a pre-travel test or to undergo quarantine when visiting India.From 00.01 this morning, international visitors who can prove they have had two jabs or more of a recognised Covid vaccine will be able to fill in a pre-travel declaration form and “self-monitor” for the first 14 days of their trip - replacing the previous requirement to take a PCR test before travel and quarantine for a week. Under fives are exempt from the declaration form.The Asian country also removed the requirement for a test on day eight after arrival.The changes to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Ex-head of India's bourse fined over illegal leaks to guru

The former chief of India’s largest stock exchange was fined nearly $400,000 after a probe found she had shared confidential information with an unnamed guru who regulators say influenced her decision-making.Chitra Ramkrishna sought advice from a yogi for around 20 years, including during her 2013-2016 tenure as the head of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE), the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in a report released on Friday. The regulators said their investigation found Ramkrishna allegedly disclosed sensitive information such as financial data, projections, day-to-day operations, board meeting agendas, employee appraisals and high-profile appointments. Ramkrishna left...
BUSINESS
The Independent

The Independent

500K+
Followers
170K+
Post
233M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy