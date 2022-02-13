ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, OH

H.S. Roundup: Bloom-Carroll finishes unbeaten in MSL-Buckeye Division

By Tom Wilson, Lancaster Eagle-Gazette
BOYS BASKETBALL

Bloom-Carroll 50, Fairfield Union 43: The Bulldogs pulled out a hard-fought Mid-State League-Buckeye Division win over the visiting Lions, and in the process won the outright league title with a 14-0 mark.

Jared Rose led the Bulldogs, 19-2 overall, with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, and Evan Dozer finished with 21 points.

Caleb Redding led the Falcons with 15 points and Brennan Rowles added nine points.

Fisher Catholic 59, Grove City Christian 57, OT: Freshman Grant Keefer hit a 3-pointer to force overtime and then scored on a rebound bucket at the buzzer to win it in the Irish’s Mid-State League-Cardinal Division win.

Keefer, Jack Tencza and Jake Burke led the Irish with 13 points each.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Liberty Union 37, Lakewood 36: Ember McClaskey made a free throw with no left to pull out the Lions’ non-conference win over the Lancers.

McClaskey led Liberty Union with 11 points and Delaney Peck added nine points.

GYMNASTICS

Lancaster places third: The Lancaster High School girls’ gymnastics team competed in a big meet at Hilliard Bradley with eight other teams, including Hilliard Darby, Hilliard Bradley, Hilliard Davidson, Dublin Scioto, Tri-Valley, Licking Valley and Logan.

On vault, Sydne Wood finished 11th, Maggie Conkel was 14th, followed by Morgan Whitlatch in 15th. On the uneven bars, Ava Stalter took 7th place, followed by Sydne Wood in 11th. On the balance beam, Ava Stalter was 4th overall, followed by Keely Anderson in 8th place.

On the floor exercise, Sydne Wood finished 11th followed by Maggie Conkel in 13th. Morgan Whitlatch finished in 16th, and in the all-around competition, Ava Stalter led the team with a 13th place finish followed by Sydne Wood in 14th.

Lancaster finished third in the meet overall, and in their Ohio Capital Conference meets, the Gales had a 5-2 record.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Girls Basketball#Boys Basketball#Ohio Capital Conference#Gymnastics#Buckeye#Bloom Carroll#Msl Buckeye Division#Fairfield Union#Lions#Fisher Catholic 59#Irish#Basketball Liberty Union#Lancers#Gymnastics Lancaster#Lancaster High School
